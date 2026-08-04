Gianni Infantino has broken his silence on Kylian Mbappé, the FIFA president sending a surprise message of congratulations to the France captain more than two weeks after the World Cup ended.

France finished fourth at the 2026 World Cup. Mbappé, though, walked away with plenty to celebrate. The Real Madrid star claimed the Golden Boot for the second tournament running with 10 goals, and became the World Cup's all-time top scorer with 22.

Spain lifted the trophy on 19 July, beating Argentina 1-0 in the final. Yet it was Tuesday before Infantino turned his attention to Mbappé.

"The remarkable French star Kylian Mbappé achieved a notable feat at the World Cup, winning the Golden Boot award for the second time in a row thanks to scoring ten goals during the tournament held in North America," Infantino wrote on his official Instagram account.

"The France captain also set several records, most notably topping the list of the tournament's all-time scorers as well as that of the French national team," he added.

The message comes at a difficult time for Infantino. He has faced sharp criticism in recent days from several parties over his idea of selling some FIFA shares to private-sector investors.







