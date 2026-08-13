The deal to bring Manchester City star Rodri to Barcelona has entered its final stages.

Barcelona and Manchester City have yet to strike an agreement, but all parties hope to get one over the line in the coming days and take Rodri to the Spotify Camp Nou.

His holiday was due to end today, Thursday, with the midfielder set to rejoin Manchester City training on Friday morning.

Newspaper "Sport" have confirmed something different. Rodri has asked for special permission to stay away from England while he waits for the two clubs to wrap up negotiations.

He wants to hold out for Barcelona, hoping the small financial gap still separating the clubs gets bridged so he can start work under Hansi Flick.

Skipping training would buy the negotiations more time, and the player reckons that is the way to go. He will only do it with Manchester City's blessing, though. Refuse him, and he turns up for the sessions.

As of today, Thursday, Rodri was still in Madrid. He was spotted having a meal at the Casa Lampazas restaurant.

Enzo Maresca had insisted the player would be in Manchester on Friday, but Rodri is banking on that special permission from his club.