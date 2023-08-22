The American takeover continues! 9-time NBA champion Steve Kerr following in footsteps of Ryan Reynolds and Tom Brady, joins RCD Mallorca as shareholder

9-time NBA champion Steve Kerr has joined La Liga side RCD Mallorca as a stakeholder.

Kerr is current boss of Golden State Warriors

Won nine NBA titles

57 y/o joins La Liga side as stakeholder

WHAT HAPPENED? Following in the footsteps of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, Kerr will attempt to better help steer the ship of the La Liga side, with fellow American and tennis star Andy Kohlberg joining as president and main shareholder.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking exclusively to the club's official website, Kerr said: ''I’m a friend of Andy Kohlberg and we were talking this summer. He told me about the change in ownership, and offered me the chance to be part of the new investment group. I’m really looking forward to it, I was in Mallorca last summer to watch a match, supporting the team and becoming a fan. It’s a very exciting opportunity.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After finishing 9th in La Liga last season, Los Bermellones will hope for further success after only being promoted from La Liga 2 two years ago. They are currently 14th in the Spanish top flight, with just two games played, having drawn 1-1 at Las Palmas on opening weekend and lost 1-0 to Villarreal on Friday.

WHAT NEXT FOR MALLORCA?: Mallorca travel to Granada in La Liga on Saturday evening, bidding to bounce back from there recent 1-0 defeat to Villarreal.