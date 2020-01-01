'Ambitious Pogba is enjoying his football at Man Utd' - Solskjaer delighted with midfielder despite exit talk

The France international is the subject of rampant transfer speculation once more, but the Red Devils boss has been impressed with his performances

boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been thrilled with the attitude of "ambitious" midfielder Paul Pogba.

Pogba has once again seen speculation about his future thrust into the spotlight after his agent Mino Raiola recently declared his time at Old Trafford was coming to an end.

Solskjaer has spoken to the World Cup winner but is determined to keep the content of their discussions private.

His main priority is Pogba's dedicated approach to matches and training, which is leading to improved performances.

"Paul, he wants to play, he wants to train," Solskjaer said to Sky Sports.

"He enjoys football, he wants success, he's ambitious, so when he's on the pitch and on the training field I see a boy who enjoys his football - that's what I care about.

"What we talk about, him and me, we know what we have discussed.

"He's a player who has got all the attributes. I'm delighted with his performances."

Pogba impressed in his side's 3-2 away win over on Thursday.

The 27-year-old delivered a superb pass for Anthony Martial's goal and some impressive skill in the build-up to Marcus Rashford's second strike of the night.

Pogba had also shone in United's previous away win at West Ham, scoring a sublime goal to open his Premier League account for 2020-21.

He has spoken about his improving fitness being key to his form after a difficult recovery from coronavirus and a long-term injury absence, something Solskjaer agreed with.

The United boss added: "I think fitness and confidence goes a little bit hand in hand.

"When you've got the quality that he has, of course fitness is a foundation of your confidence, because you know your ability will get a performance.

"He's had a difficult year last year with loads of injuries, about nine or 10 months he was out.

"Then he got Covid, at the start of the season he didn't feel fit, so then what comes first - do you play him to get him fit? Or rest him so then he won't get playing time?

"Now he's responded to the work we've done and you see the good performance."

Solskjaer's side are unbeaten in six league games going into their game at home to rivals on Sunday.

Striker Edinson Cavani, who came through training on Friday, is set to return after three games out with a groin problem.