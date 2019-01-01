Alves appears to deny agreeing new PSG deal

Following reports that the Brazil international had signed on for one more season, the right-back took to social media to deny the speculation

right-back Dani Alves has appeared to deny reports he has agreed a new deal with the champions.

Reports emerged on Tuesday that Alves had signed on for an additional season with PSG.

The 35-year-old is in his second season in Paris after rejecting to join them from in 2017, with his current contract set to expire at the end of the current campaign.

Alves reportedly wanted to sign on for two additional seasons, but PSG countered by only offering the internationa a one-year extension.

In any case, Alves took to Twitter on Wednesday to deny the speculation, posting a tweet with the report along with several "thinking face" emojis, a "Pinnochio nose" emoji and a laughing emoji.

Alves has made 20 total appearances for PSG this season, contributing four assists for the runaway Ligue 1 leaders.

He is not the only veteran to be reportedly close to agreeing a new deal, with rumours also circulating that goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is set to sign a fresh one-year contract with the option of a second extra year.

The former international followed Alves in swapping Juve for PSG last summer, and has made 20 appearances in all competitions for Thomas Tuchel's side.

Alves, meanwhile, is currently sidelined with a knee injury. picked up in PSG's 3-1 win over on Sunday.