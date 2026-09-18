Álvarez hides behind silence: his latest move ignites the Madrid derby

Julian Alvarez is racing the clock. The Atletico Madrid striker is stepping up his preparations to face Real Madrid in the capital derby, desperate to shake off the injury he picked up against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League and restore his influence on the pitch.

Spanish newspaper "Marca" report that Alvarez has intensified his individual training in recent days. He took part in a session on the pitch on Friday morning before joining the group, having worked through the rest day handed to the team, all in the hope of featuring in Sunday's derby.

For a while, the Argentine steered clear of media interviews, preferring to focus on regaining his form and readying himself for the showdown.

The derby sits at the top of his list. Alvarez sees it as the ideal chance to respond on the pitch and reclaim the spotlight that followed his stunning display in last season's fixture.

That free-kick goal against Real Madrid, together with the brace that fired Atletico to victory, still lives in the memory of the club's fans and of the player himself. He wants to do it all again against the old rivals.

Alvarez went down at "Anfield" despite a fine performance that earned him widespread praise as one of Atletico's standout players on the night.

His discomfort set alarm bells ringing in the dressing room. An MRI scan then confirmed the injury and ruled him out of the clash with Osasuna, despite his attempts to return in time.

Throughout his recovery, the player has followed an intensive programme of gym and pitch sessions alongside work with the physiotherapists.

The medical staff, though, are handling his condition carefully to avoid aggravating the injury or risking a relapse before he is fully fit.

Everything points to a full match being unlikely. Even so, Alvarez is determined to join the squad, even if that means only a cameo in the closing minutes.

He wants to grab any chance to prove his readiness and show his commitment in one of the biggest games of the season, at the "Metropolitano" stadium.