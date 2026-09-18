Atlético Madrid have been handed a major lift ahead of their eagerly anticipated capital derby with Real Madrid. Argentine Julián Álvarez trained normally with the group, leaving him physically ready to feature in the showdown.

According to Spanish newspaper "Marca", the striker returned to group training in Atlético's first session in preparation for Real Madrid, having missed the last two matches. That puts him back in Diego Simeone's plans for Sunday's derby, provided he suffers no setback in the coming days.

Álvarez's return marks a special one to the Metropolitano. The recent clash with Villarreal about a month ago sparked wide controversy, when Atlético fans turned on the player over his desire to join Barcelona during the last transfer window, a move the Madrid club firmly rejected from the outset.

Barrios and Sørloth absent

Pablo Barrios and Alexander Sørloth both sat out training with muscle injuries, casting serious doubt over their ability to make the derby.

Their absence lands at a sensitive moment. Atlético go into the encounter aiming to overtake Real Madrid in the table, with José Mourinho's side currently two points clear. A win would carry Atlético above them.

Line-up hints

Simeone rested the players who started the recent clash with Osasuna during the session, using the rest of the group to work on tactical options for the derby.

Pablo Pubill appeared at right-back, while David Hancko played in central defence, hints that may reveal the shape the Argentine coach is weighing up against Real Madrid, according to "Marca".

Question marks remain before Simeone settles on his side. Another training session tomorrow should prove decisive in shaping his final options for the derby.

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