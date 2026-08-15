Argentine striker Julian Alvarez returned to Atletico Madrid training this week, amid continued uncertainty over his future, which remains far from settled.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", Alvarez held a first conversation with coach Diego Simeone, but his position has not changed. He considers his time with the Rojiblanco side over and insists on finding a way out this summer. Barcelona remain his dream destination, the club he wants to join.

This dispute runs deeper than the statements the player made during the World Cup. Alvarez feels let down by Atletico Madrid, believing the club failed to honour a pledge it made to him months ago, according to those close to him.

Reports over recent weeks indicated that chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin promised him in February to facilitate his departure should a good offer arrive. Barcelona duly put 100 million euros on the table. The Rojiblancos refused to negotiate.

So the striker took a step forward and publicly announced his desire to leave. During the World Cup, Alvarez said: "The best thing for everyone is the transfer", affirming his desire to fulfil his dream. Those words provoked a decisive reaction from Gil Marin, who made clear that Atletico Madrid do not wish to relinquish the player's rights.

Alvarez spoke with Simeone

His return to Madrid has changed nothing. Alvarez has already explained his position to Simeone, and the Argentine manager told him he counts on him for this season.

The conversation was cordial, but the two parties hold different positions. The striker wants to leave. The coach wants to rely on him.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, have kept a very clear public stance. The club are not considering giving up or negotiating his departure, and they believe the Argentine must apologise for his statements and focus on his work. They even invoked the case of Antoine Griezmann as a model for how to rebuild the relationship with the fans.

According to "ESPN", and contrary to rumours in recent hours, the striker did not apologise to his teammates and did not express regret over announcing his intentions to the press. His position remains as firm as it was during his remarks at the World Cup.

An urgent request

Those close to the striker now want to sit down with Miguel Angel Gil Marin. "TyC Sports" reported their request for a meeting with Atletico Madrid's chief executive, an attempt to end a crisis that threatens to drag on through the final weeks of the transfer market.

Alvarez wants to remind the Rojiblanco official of the pledge that existed before the dispute erupted publicly. By his account, the player has fulfilled his part, and he does not understand why Atletico Madrid have changed their position now.