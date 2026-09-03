Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
Fulham v Chelsea FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Álvarez? Chelsea prepare 100 million to snatch Atlético Madrid star

Transfers
LaLiga
Premier League
Atletico Madrid
Chelsea
P. Barrios
X. Alonso
Spain
England

Chelsea intend to move with full force next January to sign Pablo Barrios, the Atletico Madrid star whom manager Xabi Alonso sees as the ideal replacement for Enzo Fernandez.

According to Sport, Enzo's departure in the dying moments of the transfer window left a big gap in Chelsea's midfield. So did the collapse of their move for Monaco star Lamine Camara.

Monaco refused at the last minute to let the Senegalese midfielder go. That put Chelsea in a difficult position, with no replacement lined up.

The London club had already given the green light to Enzo's move to Manchester City, and felt backing out at the last minute would be unethical.

Chelsea will now try to make up for Enzo during the winter window, and reports from England point to Pablo Barrios as their preferred man to fill the void. The London club are preparing to offer 100 million euros.

LaLiga
Athletic Bilbao crest
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Premier League
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE

One problem could stand in their way. The 23-year-old Spanish midfielder is a key piece in Diego Simeone's engine room, and Atletico Madrid appear reluctant to open the door to his departure easily.

Barrios carries a release clause of 500 million euros. Last season was the season of his emergence and the confirmation of his standing, though a hamstring injury robbed him of the closing weeks and cost him a place at the World Cup.

Alonso believes the Atletico midfielder has everything needed to succeed at Stamford Bridge. He also sees Barrios as the ideal complement to Ecuador's Moises Caicedo in midfield, blending physical strength with creativity.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google