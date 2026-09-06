Although he wanted to play for free: Karim Benzema's spectacular transfer collapses

Benzema making one last return to lead the line for OL was a genuine possibility during the summer transfer window. According to L'Equipe, the club's hierarchy sounded out the striker over a move back to Ligue 1.

His willingness to make financial sacrifices still was not enough to get around the legal complications surrounding his situation in Saudi Arabia.

The 39-year-old Frenchman has been without a club since the end of his contract with Al-Hilal, but remains tied until 2030 as an ambassador for the Saudi Arabian professional league.

Benzema's advisers are said to have explored ways to reconcile both roles, but the demands of the French top flight were seen as incompatible with the travel and appearances required by his commitments in Saudi Arabia.

Reportedly problems with coach Simone Inzaghi

A few days ago, Benzema's spell in the Saudi capital came to an end. The departure followed a period of reported friction with coach Simone Inzaghi, who had been pushing for a younger, more dynamic centre-forward in his attack.

The club's aggressive approach in the transfer market triggered that exit, particularly the signing of Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa. With the England international arriving to take the starting spot, Benzema's role became increasingly redundant.

Karim Benzema: signs of retirement are growing

With the door to Lyon apparently closed and his time as a player in Saudi Arabia seemingly over, speculation is growing that the striker could hang up his boots.

He came through the academy at Lyon and won four league titles with the club as a professional. In 2009, he moved to Real Madrid, where he enjoyed his greatest triumphs. Benzema won the Champions League five times with Los Blancos and was awarded the Ballon d'Or in 2022. In 2023, he then moved to Saudi Arabia, where he initially played for Al-Ittihad and most recently for Al-Hilal.