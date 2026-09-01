Already the third player this summer! Fulham strike again at Real Madrid

Fulham are closing in on the Deadline Day signing of midfielder Manuel Angel from Real Madrid, according to both The Athletic and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Those reports say the two clubs have agreed a deal for the 22-year-old, who is part of Real Madrid Castilla's squad. Los Blancos will secure a 50 per cent sell-on clause and a matching right.

In London, Angel is already undergoing his medical and will link up again with his former mentor Alvaro Arbeloa. The Spaniard also helped the midfielder make his professional debut for Los Blancos last season.

That makes Angel the third player, after striker Gonzalo Garcia and midfielder Cesar Palacios, to follow his former Madrid coach to London and Fulham.