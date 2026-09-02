Brazilian forward Richarlison is pushing Tottenham to sanction a move to Turkey's Trabzonspor.

Trabzonspor are struggling for results. They crashed 4-0 to Hungary's Ferencvaros in the second leg of the Europa League qualifiers and have dropped five points in the opening three rounds of the Turkish league.

Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu wrote on his X account: "Richarlison has reached a verbal agreement with Trabzonspor."

He added: "The Brazilian player wants to move to Trabzonspor, and is putting pressure on his English club to accept the offer submitted by the Turkish club."

Meanwhile, "The Athletic" report that the 29-year-old faces an uncertain future in north London after a proposed return to Everton fell through.

Trabzonspor themselves failed with an approach for Richarlison over the past 24 hours.

Whether they come back with a second bid remains to be seen.

The transfer deadline in England has passed, but Turkish clubs can still do business until next Friday.

Should the move go through, Richarlison would line up alongside Egypt's Mohamed Salah, who joined the Turkish side after his legendary spell at Liverpool.

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