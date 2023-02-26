WATCH: Argentina World Cup winner Thiago Almada scores two stoppage time STUNNERS to seal late win for Atlanta United

Atlanta United star Thiago Almada scored two absolute stunners in stoppage time to help Atlanta United steal a win over the San Jose Earthquakes.

Atlanta saved by World Cup winner Almada

Argentine scores two goals in stoppage time

Five Stripes start season on a high at home

WHAT HAPPENED? Almada, who featured once for Argentina en route to their World Cup triumph in Qatar, stepped up with a pair of massive goals for Atlanta, who were down 1-0 thanks to a Jeremy Ebobisse finish. Almada hit an absolute missile in the 93rd minute, helping Atlanta level the score, before then scoring from a free kick to win the game in the 99th.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Almada is expected to take a massive step forward with Atlanta this season, even after scoring six goals while providing 12 assists last season. And he's certainly off to a good start as the Argentinian starlet built on his momentum from Qatar with a superstar performance.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

WHAT NEXT FOR ALMADA AND ATLANTA? With the three points in their back pocket, Atlanta will now host Toronto FC next weekend before playing their first road game in Charlotte on March 11.