Allegri a good fit for Bayern but he should go to Man Utd - Capello

While the Italian feels that his compatriot would do well in the Bundesliga, he has advised him to wait for his opportunity in the Premier League.

Despite the vacancy at in light of Niko Kovac's sacking earlier this week , former manager Fabio Capello has advised compatriot Massimiliano Allegri to wait for the job to become available.

Capello was one of Allegri's managerial predecessors at , where the latter won five consecutive titles before his departure at the end of last season.

As two of the most successful Italian coaches in recent history – Capello won the Scudetto four times with , once with and twice with Juve, though his titles with the Bianconeri were revoked on the back of the Calciopoli scandal – Capello was asked whether he thought that Allegri should consider a move to Bayern, with whom he has been heavily linked.

As reported by Football Italia , via Radio Anch'io Sport , Capello said: "He'd be a good fit at Bayern Munich, although I don't know how welcome Italians are in after [Carlo] Ancelotti.

"England's exciting, there's the possibility of doing well and the Premier League is a championship that enriches you.

"If I was Allegri, I'd go to Manchester."

While the Bayern job is available after their 5-1 hammering at the hands of on Saturday, United seem to be sticking with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the moment.

After wins against Partizan Belgrade in the , Norwich in the Premier League and in the , the pressure on Solskjaer seemed to have eased a little. United slumped to a 1-0 loss against Bournemouth at the weekend, however, a fresh setback which leaves them 10th in the table and with more losses to their name than wins.

As for the Bayern job, Allegri will reportedly face competition from Erik ten Hag, Ralf Rangnick, Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger. Ten Hag led to the semi-finals last season along with a domestic double, Rangnick led to third in the last term, while Mourinho and Wenger are both out of work after leaving Manchester United and Arsenal respectively.

Rangnick is thought to be the frontrunner for the job, though he is under contract as the head of sport and development at Red Bull.