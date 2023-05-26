‘I hope I have a hangover!’ - Sam Allardyce coy on Leeds future talks ahead of Premier League relegation judgement day

Sam Allardyce hopes any decisions about his future are made with a hangover as he looks to ensure Leeds' Premier League survival this weekend.

Allardyce coy on future

Manager hopes for weekend celebration

Leeds need win over Tottenham to have chance of PL stay

WHAT HAPPENED? Allardyce was hired by Leeds to steer the ship for the final four matches, and the club know that their fate will come down to the final day after two losses and a draw from Big Sam's first three games. Leeds will need to win at Tottenham to have any hope of surviving, but they'll also need Everton to drop points at Bournemouth as they enter the final day trailing the Toffees by two points.

Allardyce's deal only takes him through the end of the season, leaving him with an uncertain futuree. The managerial veteran admits he'd like to imagine himself holding talks with the club after a few celebratory drinks following a win on Sunday.

WHAT THEY SAID: "That's still to be decided," Allardyce said. "We'll chat at the end of the season. That discussion doesn't happen in one day, it's a period of time. I just hope we talk on a positive nature and I have a hangover."

He continued: "There's been some great escapes. Robson did it at West Brom. We have that similar situation with Leicester and Everton. All we can do is win the match and, is pray the right word? Winning is the only thing we can control and finish the season with a victory. Hopefully after that there's a celebration."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Allardyce went on to add that Leeds wasn't the only club to come for him during the season, although they were, he feels, the only one that made sense for him to take charge of.

"A few came but they weren't good enough for me," he said. "Most were abroad and my wife said, 'No way!'. It's just a shame it wasn't sooner, it is what is. I've give it my best shot, I've enjoyed it the best I can."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Big Sam also revealed that he had leaned on a selection of Leeds legends to help motivate the largely uninspired current crop of players. Former Whites stars Eddie Gray, Gary McAllister and Gordon Strachan have all reportedly spoken to the team about their experiences at the club.

Allardyce revealed: "They’ve spoken about how important Leeds is, what it meant to them. A bit more about the history of the football club because they had very successful times here. A different voice talking about football, what they did at this club and how much they love the club is really important.

“Once they learned who they were and what they’d done, they responded with a great deal of respect. I’ve seen Eddie every other day since I’ve been here. His love for Leeds United, his passion for Leeds United, as well as people like Gary, to hear what it means to them is important.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Leeds will have a pretty good idea of their Premier League status throughout Sunday's game, with Allardyce expecting fans to keep him updated with good, or bad, news from other grounds.

"The fans will tell us, won't they? It happens everywhere," he said. "Last game of the season I've only had this once, we knew we were winning and we knew West Ham weren't. The fans told us.

"I'll be focused on what's happening on the field. Someone will be keeping tabs. I'll decide on the day how much I want to hear."