All of Argentina's matches stop for Messi

Every football match in Argentina will pause at the tenth minute for a minute of applause in tribute to Lionel Messi, following his decision to retire from international football.

The 39-year-old Inter Miami star announced earlier this week that he will not play for Argentina again after featuring at this summer's World Cup.

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Messi said the decision "hurts the depths of my soul", but added that he "knows the time has come" to stop representing Argentina, the country he led to glory at the 2022 World Cup and the Copa America in 2021 and 2024.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) confirmed on Thursday evening that every match "in all categories" across the country will stop on the tenth minute for a full minute of applause.

Why the tenth minute? The number 10 carries deep symbolism for Messi, who wore it at most of his clubs and with the national team. The tribute covers men's and women's football, plus futsal and beach football.

The association added in its statement: "Furthermore, stadiums equipped with screens must broadcast the association's institutional video before the matches kick off."

It started on Wednesday. During the Argentine Cup clash between Velez Sarsfield and Boca Juniors, the applause rang out.

This summer's tournament was the sixth World Cup of Messi's career. He became only the second player, after Brazil's Cafu, to appear in three men's World Cup finals.

The former Barcelona forward holds the Argentina record for appearances with 207, and for goals with 125.

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