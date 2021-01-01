'Alisson was Man City's best player!' - Liverpool goalkeeper comes under fire for costly blunders in heavy defeat

The Reds No 1's mistakes handed the game to Pep Guardiola's side while leaving the defending champions with a mountain to climb in the title race

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson came under fire on Sunday after the normally-steady Brazilian made two costly mistakes against Manchester City at Anfield.

Sunday's clash between the two most recent Premier League champions was widely seen as a title decider for Liverpool, who fell 10 points behind their rivals with Sunday's 4-1 defeat to Manchester City, who also have a game in hand.

After Ilkay Gundogan missed a penalty in the first half, the German midfielder made amends early in the second to open the scoring.

Liverpool fired back with a spot kick from Mohamed Salah, but Alisson was at the centre of the Reds' collapse, with his first shocker coming in the 73rd minute.

The Brazilian No1's attempt to play out of the back quickly went wrong, as his pass found Phil Foden who teed up Gundogan for his second.

Moments later, Alisson's passing ability let him down once again as he served Bernardo Silva before the Portuguese star's cross to Raheem Sterling.

The two mistakes ensured that Alisson became the first Liverpool goalkeeper to make two errors leading directly to a goal in a single game since Loris Karius vs Real Madrid in the infamous 2018 Champions League final.

Goal's View - Liverpool correspondent Neil Jones at Anfield

"It was bizarre, the kind of thing we associate with a distant Liverpool era. The game in the balance, there to be won. Tight and edgy, tense - then a goalkeeper takes centre stage.

"Alisson Becker’s errors were as remarkable as they were costly. They certainly cost Liverpool any chance of a result here. Their title dreams are in tatters.

"What was the Brazilian doing? It was shocking, so out of character. He’s one of the best in the world, but he was anything but here. His two shoddy clearances allowed City to race off into the distance.

"In a season where so much has gone wrong for Liverpool, this was rock bottom. If they can’t rely on their No 1, who’s left?"

Twitter reaction to Alisson's mistakes

Alisson is the first Liverpool goalkeeper to make two errors leading to a goal in a game since...



Loris Karius in the Champions League final 😬 pic.twitter.com/r33AjLC6EZ — Goal (@goal) February 7, 2021

Plot twist we did not see happening. Alisson. Just a better looking Pickford — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) February 7, 2021

That's clearly Adrian wearing an Alisson mask — Karl Sharro (@KarlreMarks) February 7, 2021

Pep, how many times has Alisson played a killer ball to the blue boys today? pic.twitter.com/7AelPGrCzc — Joey McCune (@jtmccune) February 7, 2021

Fair play to Alisson taking the heat off DeGea for worst goalkeeping performance of the weekend 🙈 #LIVMCI — Colm O'Sullivan (@ColmOSully) February 7, 2021

Nick Pope must be worth about £250 million looking at De Gea and Alisson this weekend. — Simon Evans (@sgevans) February 7, 2021

Alisson created more chances (2) than Thiago (1)

😂😂😂 — ➕T∆SHION (@kaytashion_) February 7, 2021

Dunno how foden was given man of the match, alisson was city’s best player — ping (@_Dan_King_) February 7, 2021