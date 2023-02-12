Alisson admits Liverpool are far from 100 per cent ahead of derby against Everton

Liverpool face Everton on Monday night in the Merseyside derby with goalkeeper Alisson admitting that the Reds are playing well below standards.

Liverpool yet to win since turn of the year

No clean sheet in Premier League win since October

Brazilian believes side can turn it around

WHAT HAPPENED? To say this Premier League season has been poor for Liverpool would be an understatement. They are well below par considering the standards they have set in the past few seasons and even qualifying for next season's Champions League looks a long shot. Their last outing against Wolves perhaps surpassed the 3-0 defeat at Brighton as their worst performance of the season but the 30-year-old thinks his side can turn things around, starting with a win over their city rivals on Monday.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the club's official website, Alisson said: "I think everybody understands the situation and everybody knows each one of us has to give something extra for the group. During the match [Wolves}, as I said, we have a few good moments, so we can say we are playing 75, 80 per cent of what we can play.

"We have to put [in] more, we have to give extra things for the team – not only in terms of football but in excitement, in attitude, supporting teammates, everything that is in your hand to try to change our situation. We understand that and we're going to use everything that we have in our hands to turn around this moment, this situation. I believe it is just a moment and we're going to turn out soon."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool haven't won a Premier League game since the 2-1 win over Leicester in which they didn't even score, Wout Faes being the unlucky man to net both of the Reds' goals that night in late December. They find themselves in 10th in the league table and are on track for their worst finish in the competition since it's inception (eighth in 2011/12.)

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ALISSON? Barring any last-minute injuries, the Brazilian will keep goal in the Merseyside derby on Monday as Sean Dyche's Everton make the trip to Anfield.