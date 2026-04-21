How to follow Algeria at the World Cup 2026: Where to get tickets, flights, bookings & more

The Desert Foxes are back and ready to conquer the global stage. After a period of rebuilding and a fierce qualification campaign, Algeria has secured its place in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

As the first-ever 48-team World Cup kicks off in North America, Algeria aims to surpass its historic 2014 Round of 16 run and prove they belong among the world's elite.

GOAL has the ultimate guide on how to secure your match tickets, book the best flights from Algiers or Oran, and find the perfect accommodation for Algeria’s journey through the host cities of North America.

What is Algeria’s World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Date Fixture (local time) Venue Tickets Wednesday, June 17 Algeria vs Denmark (4 pm) MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ) Tickets Monday, June 22 Algeria vs Ecuador (7 pm) SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA) Tickets Saturday, June 27 South Korea vs Algeria (5 pm) BC Place (Vancouver, BC) Tickets

How to get Algeria World Cup 2026 match tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA and is open until the end of the World Cup tournament.

is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA and is open until the end of the World Cup tournament. The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.

is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches. Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

How to buy flights to see Algeria at the World Cup 2026?

Following Algeria across North America is an ambitious travel undertaking. Fans traveling from Algeria will likely fly out of Houari Boumediene Airport (ALG) in Algiers.

With no direct flights to many of these host cities, most fans will connect through major European hubs like Paris (CDG), London (LHR), or Istanbul (IST).

New York/New Jersey (Game 1): Fly into John F. Kennedy International (JFK) or Newark Liberty International (EWR).

Fly into John F. Kennedy International (JFK) or Newark Liberty International (EWR). Los Angeles (Game 2): Fly into Los Angeles International (LAX).

Fly into Los Angeles International (LAX). Vancouver (Game 3): Vancouver International Airport (YVR).

How to stay connected during the World Cup?

Crossing between the USA and Canada means you need a data plan that covers multiple countries to avoid high roaming fees.

With eSIM.sm, you can get 1GB of data for 7 days starting at just $3.

Key Algeria World Cup players to watch: