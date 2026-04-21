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Nihal Abo Zaid

How to follow Algeria at the World Cup 2026: Where to get tickets, flights, bookings & more

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Everything you need to know to secure your tickets to Algeria's national football team 2026 fixtures

The Desert Foxes are back and ready to conquer the global stage. After a period of rebuilding and a fierce qualification campaign, Algeria has secured its place in the FIFA World Cup 2026. 

As the first-ever 48-team World Cup kicks off in North America, Algeria aims to surpass its historic 2014 Round of 16 run and prove they belong among the world's elite.

GOAL has the ultimate guide on how to secure your match tickets, book the best flights from Algiers or Oran, and find the perfect accommodation for Algeria’s journey through the host cities of North America.

Algeria World Cup 2026 TicketsBuy now

What is Algeria’s World Cup 2026 group schedule?

DateFixture (local time)VenueTickets
Wednesday, June 17Algeria vs Denmark (4 pm)MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ)Tickets
Monday, June 22Algeria vs Ecuador (7 pm)SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA)Tickets
Saturday, June 27South Korea vs Algeria (5 pm)BC Place (Vancouver, BC)Tickets

How to get Algeria World Cup 2026 match tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

  • The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA and is open until the end of the World Cup tournament.
  • The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.
  • Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

Algeria World Cup 2026 TicketsBuy now

How to buy flights to see Algeria at the World Cup 2026?

Following Algeria across North America is an ambitious travel undertaking. Fans traveling from Algeria will likely fly out of Houari Boumediene Airport (ALG) in Algiers. 

With no direct flights to many of these host cities, most fans will connect through major European hubs like Paris (CDG), London (LHR), or Istanbul (IST).

  • New York/New Jersey (Game 1): Fly into John F. Kennedy International (JFK) or Newark Liberty International (EWR).
  • Los Angeles (Game 2): Fly into Los Angeles International (LAX).
  • Vancouver (Game 3): Vancouver International Airport (YVR).

Algeria World Cup FlightsBook your flight now

How to stay connected during the World Cup?

Crossing between the USA and Canada means you need a data plan that covers multiple countries to avoid high roaming fees.

With eSIM.sm, you can get 1GB of data for 7 days starting at just $3.

Stay connected with eSIM.smBuy now

Key Algeria World Cup players to watch:

  • Rayan Aït-Nouri: The dynamic full-back.
  • Ismaël Bennacer: The midfield general.
  • Mohamed Amoura: A lightning-fast forward.
  • Farès Chaïbi: Creative presence.

Frequently asked questions

Supporters have a number of opportunities to purchase tickets for matches involving Algeria, via the FIFA website, between now and the big kick-off in June. The various sales phases differ in terms of purchasing processes, payment methods and ticket products.

To buy tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

If you are looking for an official and secure way to resell/exchange your FIFA World Cup 26 tickets, the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace is the official channel for doing so. The Marketplace opened in October and be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets.

FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets will also be available from secondary resellers, such as StubHub and Ticombo.

No, tickets will not be available for purchase at the stadiums during FIFA World Cup 2026. There will be no over-the-counter ticket sales. FIFA.com/tickets is the official portal for purchasing tickets.

Three players are tied at the top of Algeria's all-time World Cup tournament scoring list. Salah Assad (1982), Abdelmoumene Djabou (2014) and Islam Slimani (2014) all netted twice during their respective campaigns. Rafik Halliche stands alone as the most capped Algerian player at the World Cup though, with seven appearances at the 2010 and 2014 tournaments.

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