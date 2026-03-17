How to buy Algeria national football team tickets: 2026 fixtures, upcoming dates, prices & more

The Desert Foxes are back on European soil this March, intensifying their preparations for a historic 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

Following a strong showing at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, Vladimir Petkovic’s men are taking their high-tempo style of play to Italy to face diverse international opposition. With the World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico looming, every minute on the pitch is a chance for the Fennecs to prove they belong among the global elite.

If you are looking to witness the magic of Riyad Mahrez and the rising stars of Algerian football firsthand, let GOAL give you the latest fixture details, venue information, and the most reliable ways to secure your seat.

When are Algeria's upcoming football matches?

Algeria will play two high-profile friendlies in Italy during the March FIFA international window, followed by their highly anticipated group-stage matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets March 27, 2026, 20:30 Algeria vs Guatemala Stadio Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy Tickets March 31, 2026, 20:30 Algeria vs Uruguay Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy Tickets June 16, 2026, 21:00 (ET) Argentina vs Algeria Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, USA Tickets June 22, 2026, 23:00 (ET) Jordan vs Algeria Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, USA Tickets June 27, 2026, 22:00 (ET) Algeria vs Austria Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, USA Tickets

Algeria has long been one of Africa’s most technical and passionate sides, and its massive diaspora across Europe ensures that every match played on the continent feels like a home fixture in Algiers.

This March, the team travels to Italy to face Guatemala and a heavyweight clash against South American giants Uruguay. These matches serve as the ultimate litmus test before the team flies across the Atlantic for the summer showcase.

Where to buy Algeria football tickets?

The best way to buy Algeria tickets for their Italian tour and the World Cup is through official federation portals or trusted secondary marketplaces.

For the friendlies in Genoa and Turin, the Algerian Football Federation (FAF) often partners with local Italian organizers to release tickets through sites like TicketOne or the host stadium’s official platforms.

However, due to the immense popularity of the Fennecs, particularly for a high-tier matchup like the one against Uruguay, tickets on primary sites can disappear in a heartbeat.

For fans who miss out on the initial release or those looking for the best specific seats, you can also look to purchase tickets on secondary sites like SeatPick. They aggregate options from various verified sellers, ensuring you don't miss out on the action.

How much are Algeria football tickets?

Tickets for Algeria's matches in Italy are priced to be accessible for the traveling fan base, though the World Cup fixtures in June will naturally command a higher price point due to the scale of the event.

Cheapest Tickets: For the friendly against Guatemala in Genoa, seats start at approximately €81 . For the World Cup group stages, the most affordable Category 4 tickets are estimated to start around $60 (€55) , though resale prices for the Argentina clash are currently trending much higher.

For the friendly against Guatemala in Genoa, seats start at approximately . For the World Cup group stages, the most affordable Category 4 tickets are estimated to start around , though resale prices for the Argentina clash are currently trending much higher. Mid-Range: Central tickets in the lower or middle tiers for the Italian friendlies typically range from €120 to €180 .

Central tickets in the lower or middle tiers for the Italian friendlies typically range from . Premium/Hospitality: For the ultimate experience at the Allianz Stadium in Turin or the modern venues in the USA, VIP packages featuring inclusive catering and prime views can range from €400 to over €1,500.

When are Algeria football tickets released?

General sale tickets for the March friendlies in Italy are typically released four to six weeks before the match.

For the March 2026 window, sales opened in mid-February. Unlike some European club sides, there is rarely a priority member-only period; these tickets are usually made available to the general public simultaneously.

For the FIFA World Cup matches in June, tickets are released in phases through the official FIFA portal. If you missed the early random selection draws, the Last Minute Sales Phase, and secondary marketplaces like SeatPick are your best bet for securing late entry to the stadiums in Kansas City and Santa Clara.

Everything you need to know about the venues

Stadio Luigi Ferraris (Genoa, Italy)

Commonly known as the Marassi, this is one of Italy's most historic and atmospheric grounds. It serves as the home for both Genoa and Sampdoria. Its rectangular, English-style layout brings fans incredibly close to the pitch, which will make for an electric environment when the Algerian supporters start their chants. It is located in the Marassi district, easily reachable via the Genova Brignole train station.

Allianz Stadium (Turin, Italy)

The state-of-the-art home of Juventus will host the blockbuster match against Uruguay. This is a world-class facility with 41,507 seats, all offering excellent sightlines. It’s a green stadium, easily accessible by shuttle from the Bernini metro stop or by car via the Tangenziale. Expect a big-match feel here as Algeria takes on the two-time world champions.

Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, USA)

Algeria will play two of their three World Cup group games at this iconic venue. Primarily known as the home of the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs, it holds a Guinness World Record for crowd noise. With a capacity of over 76,000, it will provide a massive stage for the Fennecs to face Argentina and Austria. It is part of the Truman Sports Complex and is best accessed by car or dedicated tournament shuttles.