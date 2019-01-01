Algeria midfielder Belkebla dropped from AFCON squad after exposing backside on live stream

The incident in question took place during a Twitch stream, prompting manager Djamel Belmadi to remove the Brest player from the squad

midfielder Haris Belkebla has been dropped from the country's African Cup of Nations squad after exposing his backside during a live stream.

Video footage of Belkebla recently appeared on social media showing him exposing himself on Twitch while team-mate Alexandre Oukidja played Fortnite.

The incident led to Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi dropping the midfielder from the squad, with USM Alger midfielder Mohamed Benkhemassa expected to serve as his replacement.

"The national team coach Djamel Belmadi has decided to exclude Algeria midfielder Haris Belkebla from the training camp," the Algerian Football Federation said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The coach's decision was to maintain discipline within the group, which he considers paramount."