Alexis Mac Allister's cousin claims Brighton midfielder is 'close' to completing Liverpool move

Alexis Mac Allister is "close" to completing a move to Liverpool this summer, his cousin has suggested.

Mac Allister linked with Liverpool

Reported to be near personal agreement

Cousin hinted deal will be completed soon

WHAT HAPPENED? Luciano Guaycochea, who plays for Perak in Malaysia, has dropped a big hint about his relative's next step amid reports that the Argentina hero is set to leave Brighton in the summer transfer window.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked about his cousin's future, Guaycochea, 31, told Astro Arena: "I cannot say where he is going to play, but I think everyone knows it's close to Liverpool. It is a big team. Everywhere he goes, I hope he can play good."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was reported last week that Mac Allister is close to reaching a personal agreement with the Reds over a summer move, as Premier League champions Manchester City refrained from making an offer despite reports of their interest.

WHAT NEXT? With the Premier League season over, the 24-year-old will hope to have his future resolved by the end of the summer break.