Alexia Putellas goes pink! Spain & Barcelona star shows off eye-catching new hairstyle ahead of 2023 Women's World Cup

Barcelona Femeni captain Alexia Putellas has turned up to the Spain camp with pink hair as the squad looks ahead to the 2023 Women's World Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED? Two-time Ballon d'Or Femeni winner Putellas has joined the pre-World Cup camp for the Spanish national team alongside her team-mates. She sported an eye-catching new hairstyle with bright pink hair when arriving for international duty, and Spain supporters will hope that her bold fashion statement brings the team good luck in their bid to reach the latter stages of the 2023 tournament.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The winger has been a pivotal part of the Barca Femeni team in recent years, however, she missed almost the entirety of last season for the Blaugrana as she suffered an ACL injury while with the Spanish national team ahead of the 2022 Women's Euros.

THE GOSSIP: There has been quite a public dispute between the players and the board of the Spanish national team as the players held a mutiny over the coach Jorge Vilda, who had lost the support of the players.

Jorge Vilda, however, has kept his place and things have calmed down relatively over the course of the year. However, there was quite a surprise when Vilda decided to drop a few key figures for the World Cup.

WHAT NEXT? Putellas will definitely be a pivotal part of the Spanish national side as La Roja will look to convert their potential into results after having disappointed in the Euros last year.