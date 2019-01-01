African All Stars

'Alex was never Arsenal's level' – Twitter reacts as Iwobi joins Everton

Comments()
Getty Images
The Nigeria international’s move to Everton from Arsenal has attracted contrasting comments from football fans on social media

As expected, football fans took to social media following Alex Iwobi’s move to Everton from Arsenal for a fee of £40 million.

The Nigeria international made a shock move to Goodison Park on a five-year deal, as Marco Silva beefed up his team ahead of the new season.

Iwobi became Everton’s seventh signing after Jonas Lossl, Djibril Sidibe, Andre Gomes, Fabian Delph, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Moise Kean.

But inevitably, the move sparked a vibrant discussion on Twitter, with social media users flocking to pass judgement on the deal.

Close