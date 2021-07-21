'This is a big moment!' - Scott becomes first English-speaking female FIFA video game commentator

The BBC Sport and Sky Sports pundit will appear in the title's next release as a pitch-side reporter

Alex Scott will become the first English-speaking female FIFA video game commentator when FIFA 22 releases this fall.

The BBC and Sky Sports pundit, who competed for Arsenal and England as a player, called the move a "big moment" in bringing more representation to the industry. She will reportedly appear in the game as a pitch-side reporter.

Scott follows in the steps of Spanish presenter Nira Juanco, who became the very first female commentator for any language the history of the series in FIFA 21.

What has been said?

Whilst I am the first English-speaking female broadcaster to feature in FIFA, I will certainly not be the last.



I know this is just the start of stronger female footballing representation from @EASPORTSFIFA and the football community as a whole…💗#FIFA22 pic.twitter.com/nYzJJHlPEK — Alex Scott MBE (@AlexScott) July 21, 2021

Bigger picture

EA, the publisher of FIFA, has moved toward a more diverse presentiation for its popular game, however there are more barriers that can be cleared.

Article continues below

After all, the company's American football series Madden has long included female sideline voices, but a co-commentary role in a major sport title remains elusive.

Nonetheless, Scott appears thrilled to feature in the upcoming FIFA 22 game, which is expected to be one of the year's most popular releases. She has certainly earned the opportunity, having been a staple of BBC coverage in her post-playing career.

Further reading