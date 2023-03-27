Three Premier League clubs have shown interest in signing Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain whose contract expires in the summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international is expected to depart Anfield at the end of the season as he is yet to hold talks with the club over a new deal. With Oxlade-Chamberlain all set to leave as a free agent, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Brighton have shown interest in signing him, according to the Daily Mail.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brighton had reportedly wanted to sign the player in the January transfer window but they eventually backed as they did not want to pay a fee for a player who would be available for free in six months. Other than the three Premier League sides, a Serie A club is also in the hunt.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 29-year-old has appeared in 12 matches for the Reds this season, scoring one goal. His most recent appearance came against Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 fixture.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Jurgen Klopp's side will be next seen in action in the Premier League on April 1 against Manchester City.