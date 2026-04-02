'Alessandro Bastoni must leave Italy immediately for his own safety'

Alessandro Bastoni must leave Italy, former international Giuseppe Bergomi has said on Radio Nerazzurra. The Inter defender has become a scapegoat in his country following the disaster against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Bastoni was already not particularly popular with Italian fans ahead of the World Cup play-off tie. Last month, in the Derby d’Italia against Juventus (a 3-2 win), the Inter defender committed a terrible dive, resulting in Pierre Kalulu receiving his second yellow card.





Against Bosnia, with Italy leading 1-0, he brought down a player who had broken through and was sent off. Italy were unable to defend their lead with ten men and conceded the 1-1 equaliser in the closing stages of the match.

Ultimately, after 120 minutes of play, the World Cup ticket was decided on penalties, with Bosnia coming out on top.

“Now he will have to leave Italy for his own safety. We are losing an extraordinary talent, one of the best defenders in modern football,” Bergomi begins. “I am very sorry, but I think that for his own sake he will have to find a club abroad.”

Bergomi spent his entire career playing for Inter. He won the World Cup with Italy in 1982 and made 81 international appearances for the country.



