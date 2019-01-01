Alderweireld addresses transfer talk as Tottenham future is called into question

The Belgium international defender continues to be linked with a summer move away from north London, but he claims to be fully committed to Spurs

Toby Alderweireld claims to be “focused on Spurs” as questions continue to be asked of his future in north London.

A move away from continues to be mooted for the international defender.

That is because he has entered the final year of his current contract and has a £25 million ($31m) release clause in the terms he is working on at present.

Any number of clubs across Europe would happily pull that trigger and acquire the services of a proven 30-year-old.

Alderweireld is, however, set to keep the likes of Roma waiting as he remains committed to his current employers.

He told reporters in the wake of a 3-2 victory over Juventus in the International Champions Cup: “I've always said, I'm focused on Spurs and trying to deliver the job that I need to do.”

Quizzed on whether he expects to start the 2019-20 campaign as a Tottenham player, the Belgian added: “Yes, that's my focus.”

Spurs are doing all they can to keep Alderweireld happy.

Mauricio Pochettino handed the former centre-half the captain’s armband against .

That is considered to be a show of faith and clear indication that Spurs are not about to turn their back on a man they have failed to agree fresh terms with.

Alderweireld is delighted to still be figuring prominently in the plans of his manager.

He is, however, aware that the situation could shift dramatically before the summer transfer window slams shut.

“In football, everything can go quick but my focus is on Spurs and to be ready for the start of the season,” added Alderweireld.

“The manager knows that I'm committed to the team and to the club. Today I was made captain which shows the manager's trust in me.”

Article continues below

Alderweireld linked up with Spurs in the summer of 2015.

He has taken in 165 appearances for the club to date, helping them to become top-four regulars in the Premier League and finalists.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for him, with Christian Eriksen another of those in north London to be in a similar position – with the Danish playmaker having also entered the final 12 months of his contract as transfer talk rages around him.