The Spanish government announced on Wednesday that it has classified Barcelona's next two matches, against Valencia and Feyenoord, as "high-risk" fixtures.

Barcelona face Valencia next Sunday at the Mestalla Stadium in La Liga, then open their Champions League campaign against the Netherlands' Feyenoord on Wednesday at the Spotify Camp Nou.

The Spanish Interior Ministry explained, in a statement published by the newspaper "Marca", that the government commission against violence, racism, xenophobia and intolerance in sport had taken the decision to classify the two encounters as high-risk fixtures. That ruling forces the clubs involved to bring in additional security measures.

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Both clubs must now strengthen the security presence around the two matches and apply a number of special measures. These include a ban on selling tickets directly on match day, the allocation of a safe zone for the away side's fans, and tighter procedures for monitoring entry into the stadium.

There is a precedent for classifying the Barcelona and Feyenoord tie as high-risk. The body affiliated to the Spanish Interior Ministry had already handed the same status to the Real Betis and Feyenoord match, played in the Europa League last January.

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