'Alaba wants to make the match interesting!' - Bayern defender slated for comedy own goal against Barcelona

The Austrian defender used his weaker right foot to attempt a clearance, and the result was an equaliser for Barca

Friday's showdown between and started with a bang, as both teams scored inside the first seven minutes.

After Thomas Muller opened the scoring four minutes in, Barcelona found an equaliser three minutes later from an unlikely source: Bayern defender David Alaba.

The Austrian, normally so reliable, could only swipe at a cross from Jordi Alba, sending the ball looping over Manuel Neuer to level the quarter-final at 1-1.

More teams

The left-footed Alaba used his right foot in his attempted clearance, partially explaining its unintended outcome as the favoured German side were pegged back.

Alaba is usually a reliable performer for the champions, who are "cautiously optimistic" they will be able to tie the defender down to a new contract.

Article continues below

Just 14 minutes after Alaba's own goal, Bayern went back in front after Ivan Perisic struck to give his side the lead again. And in the 27th minute the lead was doubled as Serge Gnabry struck for Bayern, before Muller scored again to make it 4-1 in the 31st minute.

After a lightning-fast start to the match, there was plenty of reaction to Alaba's own goal.

Fair play to Alaba, he wants to make the match interesting. — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) August 14, 2020

7’—Barcelona 1-1 Bayern



🗣️ ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED? pic.twitter.com/eSGKzPdrUO — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 14, 2020

Bayern's bosses ripping up that new Alaba contract as we speak...#FCBFCB #BAYBAR #UCL — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) August 14, 2020

Alba to Alaba

Has there ever been an assist-goal combo like it?

Stevens to Steven?

Waddle to Hoddle?

Etc — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) August 14, 2020

Alaba and Varane: two of Europe's best defenders this season, and in this knockout stage both having - shall we say - moments to forget. — Musa Okwonga (@Okwonga) August 14, 2020

📸 Alaba's clearance sails over Neuer's head to put Barcelona level ⚽️#UCL pic.twitter.com/OoFVAr9ePG — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 14, 2020