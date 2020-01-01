Alaba 'disappointed and upset' with Bayern Munich as contract stand-off continues

The club's decision to withdraw their contract offer at the start of November has sparked a bitter dispute with their star defender

star David Alaba is growing increasingly disillusioned with his contract situation at the giants, father George revealed on Wednesday.

The defender has been a cornerstone of the Bayern backline for almost a decade, having come through the Bavarian club's academy after making the move to at just 16 and going on to rack up almost 400 appearances to date.

In recent seasons he has undergone a transformation on the field, moving into the centre of defence - a switch which among other things has allowed Canada sensation Alphonso Davies to take Germany and Europe by storm as Alaba's successor at left-back.

More teams

Bayern caused a stir at the start of November, though, when they announced they had withdrawn their offer of a new contract after failing to come to terms with the star defender.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Alaba is out of contract next summer, meaning that he will be free to discuss a transfer with foreign clubs from the new year onwards.

While the defender's future has become the subject of numerous public statements from both Bayern and his management team he has remained largely silent on the issue, although he did admit that Bayern's willingness to include him in a mooted swap deal was "a slap in the face".

But his father insists that the constant speculation is taking its toll.

"He is so disappointed and upset because so many falsehoods are being aired in public," George Alaba explained to APA on Wednesday. "I don't know how this will proceed."

are one of the teams linked with a possible move for Alaba, and the Reds could even strike as early as January to ease the defensive crisis which worsened on Wednesday with news of Joe Gomez's knee injury.

Bayern, however, have not ruled out a new deal for their long-time star, with CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge leaving open the possibility of a future accord.

"The door is still open a crack,” Rummenigge told Sky Deutschland over the weekend.

“If David wants to stay at Bayern then we have to evaluate how we can find a reasonable solution for both sides."