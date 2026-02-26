Dubai becomes the center of the football world this March as Al Wasl hosts Saudi giants Al Nassr in a massive AFC Champions League Two quarter-final.

The Gulf derby at Zabeel Stadium pits the pride of the UAE against a star-studded Saudi squad in a high-stakes first leg that promises an electric atmosphere. Al Wasl looks to defend their home turf against Al Nassr’s elite international roster, and a sell-out crowd is guaranteed.

Demand is surging, so securing your seat early is vital. Whether you're a local Waslawi fan or following the visitors' global superstars, GOAL has the latest on ticket prices and availability.

When is Al Wasl vs Al Nassr?

The first leg of this highly anticipated AFC Champions League Two quarter-final is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Wednesday, March 4, 2026 (22:15 GST) Al Wasl vs Al Nassr (AFC Cup QF 1st Leg) Zabeel Stadium, Dubai Tickets Wednesday, March 11, 2026 (22:15 GST) Al Nassr vs Al Wasl (AFC Cup QF 2nd Leg) King Saud University Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Tickets

Where to buy Al Wasl vs Al Nassr tickets?

Tickets for the Al Wasl vs Al Nassr quarter-final are available through several primary and secondary channels.

Additionally, local fans often look to Platinumlist for primary sales, which is the official ticketing partner for most major UAE football events.

However, for a fixture of this magnitude, primary allocations typically sell out within minutes of release. If you find that primary sales are exhausted, secondary marketplaces like Ticombo or GrintaHub are your best bet to ensure you don't miss out on the action. Always ensure you are buying from a trusted seller to guarantee the validity of your mobile or e-tickets.

How much are Al Wasl vs Al Nassr tickets?

Prices for this continental showdown vary significantly depending on where you want to sit and the current market demand.

For those on a budget, the cheapest tickets currently available start at approximately 395 AED. These are typically located in the "Shortside" sections, which are known for their high energy and vocal support.

For fans looking for a more central view of the action, Longside tickets and Category 1 seats are priced higher.

Here is a breakdown of the current price ranges for the Al Wasl vs Al Nassr clash in Dubai:

Category 2 / Shortside: 395 AED - 500 AED (Great for atmosphere)

395 AED - 500 AED (Great for atmosphere) Category 1 / Longside: 560 AED - 750 AED (Best for viewing the match)

560 AED - 750 AED (Best for viewing the match) VIP / Hospitality: 1,000+ AED (Includes premium seating and catering)

Please note that for domestic league games, prices can be as low as 20 AED, but for a high-profile AFC Champions League quarter-final involving global stars, prices rise significantly on secondary platforms due to the limited capacity of the Zabeel Stadium.

How can I get Al Wasl vs Al Nassr tickets?

The most straightforward way to get your tickets is to head over to Ticombo or the official Al Wasl ticketing portal on Platinumlist.

Wondering how to get the best tickets? Here's what you need to know:

Monitor the On-Sale Dates: Keep an eye on Al Wasl's official social media channels for the announcement of the General Sale. However, for a high-profile game like this, the General Sale often sells out to club members first. Use Trusted Secondary Markets: If you miss the primary window, visit a reputable secondary site. Select Your Zone: Choose between the Al Wasl home sections or the Away Fan section if you are traveling from Saudi Arabia. Zabeel Stadium is a compact venue with approximately 8,439 seats, meaning every seat offers a relatively close view of the pitch. Check for Hospitality: If you want a more luxurious experience, look for VIP packages. These often include access to the Al Majlis lounge, private parking, and high-end catering.

Everything you need to know about Zabeel Stadium

Zabeel Stadium is more than just a sports venue; it is the historic heartland of Dubai football.

Established in 1974, it serves as the home ground for Al Wasl FC (known as "The Emperor"). With a capacity of approximately 8,439 seats, the stadium offers an intimate, high-intensity atmosphere where fans are situated remarkably close to the pitch, making it a daunting prospect for visiting teams.

Located in the Zabeel district near the royal palaces and the iconic Dubai Frame, the stadium is a landmark of the city's sporting heritage.

It famously hosted legendary Argentine footballer Diego Maradona during his tenure as Al Wasl manager in 2011, a period that cemented the venue's status in global football lore. While a new 20,000-seat "city within a city" stadium for Al Wasl has been approved for the Al Jaddaf area, the current Zabeel Stadium remains the fortress for this crucial AFC Champions League Two encounter.