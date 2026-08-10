How to get Al-Wasl vs United FC tickets: ADNOC Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Al Wasl FC host United FC at Zabeel Stadium in Dubai, opening the 2026/27 UAE Pro League season for both clubs. United FC make their top flight debut after a historic promotion under manager Andrea Pirlo, the first privately owned club in UAE history to reach the Pro League.

GOAL has everything you need to secure tickets right now, including kickoff time, pricing, and where to buy online.

When is Al-Wasl vs United FC Arabian Gulf League kick-off?

Arabian Gulf League - Game Week 1 15 Aug 2026 - 12:45

How to buy Al-Wasl vs United FC Arabian Gulf League tickets?

Tickets are available now through Platinumlist, the official platform handling sales for this fixture. Buying online in advance is the simplest way to guarantee your seat at Zabeel Stadium, with instant mobile ticket delivery for smartphone scan entry at the turnstiles. Secure your entry directly via the official Platinumlist Al Wasl FC vs United FC ticket page.

Official Digital Partner: Platinumlist is the primary platform for purchasing general admission and category specific seats.

On site Ticket Booths: Limited booths exist at the venue on matchday, but online purchase is strongly recommended to avoid queues or sudden sell outs.

As the opening fixture of the season for both clubs, and with United FC's remarkable rise generating plenty of local interest, buying early is recommended.

How much do Al-Wasl vs United FC Arabian Gulf League tickets cost?

Attending a UAE Pro League match remains one of the most accessible and budget friendly live sports experiences in the region. In line with general admission pricing across the league's opening weekend, tickets for this fixture start from:

Home Supporters: from 20.00 AED Away Supporters: from 20.00 AED

With general admission set at 20.00 AED, this fixture offers excellent value regardless of where you choose to sit. Sections can sell out quickly, so securing your seats early on Platinumlist is recommended to guarantee your spot in the stands.

Al-Wasl vs United FC Arabian Gulf League: Everything you need to know

Al-Wasl vs United FC Form

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