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Arabian Gulf League
team-logoAl-Wasl
team-logoUnited FC
Book Al-Wasl vs United FC Tickets
Nihal Abo Zaid

How to get Al-Wasl vs United FC tickets: ADNOC Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Tickets
Arabian Gulf League
Al-Wasl

Al-Wasl take on United FC in the Arabian Gulf League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Al Wasl FC host United FC at Zabeel Stadium in Dubai, opening the 2026/27 UAE Pro League season for both clubs. United FC make their top flight debut after a historic promotion under manager Andrea Pirlo, the first privately owned club in UAE history to reach the Pro League.

GOAL has everything you need to secure tickets right now, including kickoff time, pricing, and where to buy online.

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When is Al-Wasl vs United FC Arabian Gulf League kick-off?

How to buy Al-Wasl vs United FC Arabian Gulf League tickets?

Tickets are available now through Platinumlist, the official platform handling sales for this fixture. Buying online in advance is the simplest way to guarantee your seat at Zabeel Stadium, with instant mobile ticket delivery for smartphone scan entry at the turnstiles. Secure your entry directly via the official Platinumlist Al Wasl FC vs United FC ticket page.

Official Digital Partner: Platinumlist is the primary platform for purchasing general admission and category specific seats.

On site Ticket Booths: Limited booths exist at the venue on matchday, but online purchase is strongly recommended to avoid queues or sudden sell outs.

As the opening fixture of the season for both clubs, and with United FC's remarkable rise generating plenty of local interest, buying early is recommended.

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How much do Al-Wasl vs United FC Arabian Gulf League tickets cost?

Attending a UAE Pro League match remains one of the most accessible and budget friendly live sports experiences in the region. In line with general admission pricing across the league's opening weekend, tickets for this fixture start from:

Home Supporters: from 20.00 AED Away Supporters: from 20.00 AED

With general admission set at 20.00 AED, this fixture offers excellent value regardless of where you choose to sit. Sections can sell out quickly, so securing your seats early on Platinumlist is recommended to guarantee your spot in the stands.

Book Al-Wasl vs United FC TicketsBuy now

Al-Wasl vs United FC Arabian Gulf League: Everything you need to know

Al-Wasl vs United FC Form

ALW

ALW - Form

ALN
L0-4
DAL
W4-2
ALW
W2-3
ALJ
W1-2
ALI
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/10
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5
UFC

UFC - Form

DBC
L2-2
ALS
W1-1
ALW
W2-4
ALA
L0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/4
Both teams scored
3/4

Al-Wasl vs United FC: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Al-Wasl vs United FC Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
AjmanAjmanAJM
00000000
2
Al Ittihad KalbaAl Ittihad KalbaALI
00000000
3
Al-AinAl-AinALA
00000000
4
Al-DhafraAl-DhafraALD
00000000
5
Al-JaziraAl-JaziraALJ
00000000
6
Al-Nasr SCAl-Nasr SCALN
00000000
7
Al-WahdaAl-WahdaALW
00000000
8
Al-WaslAl-WaslALW
00000000
9
BaniyasBaniyasBAY
00000000
10
HattaHattaHAT
00000000
11
KhorfakkanKhorfakkanALK
00000000
12
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FCShabab Al-Ahli Dubai FCALA
00000000
13
Sharjah Cultural ClubSharjah Cultural ClubALS
00000000
14
United FCUnited FCUFC
00000000
AFC Champions League
AFC Cup
Relegation


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