How to buy Al Wahda vs Al Wasl tickes: ADNOC Pro League Dates, ticket prices, & more

The ADNOC Pro League is heating up as two of the UAE’s most storied football clubs prepare to face off in a high-stakes encounter.

Al Wahda and Al Wasl bring a rich history of rivalry and passion to the pitch, making this one of the most anticipated fixtures of the season. As both teams fight for dominance at the top of the table, fans can expect a masterclass in tactical play and individual brilliance.

Whether it’s the clinical finishing of the strikers or the rock-solid defending at the back, this match is a must-watch for any true football fan in the Emirates.

If you are looking to be part of the electric atmosphere at Al Nahyan Stadium, securing your seats early is essential. GOAL has all the information you need to make sure you don’t miss out.

When is Al Wahda vs Al Wasl?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Wed 06 May, 16:05 Al Wahda FC vs Al Wasl FC Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi Tickets

Where to buy Al Wahda vs Al Wasl tickets?

The primary and most secure location to purchase your tickets for the Al Wahda vs Al Wasl clash is through Platinumlist. As the official ticketing partner for the league and the club, Platinumlist provides a seamless digital experience that ensures your entry is guaranteed.

By using the official channel, you receive your digital ticket instantly via email or SMS, which can be scanned directly from your phone at the stadium entrance.

Online sales are the preferred method for ADNOC Pro League fans. The platform allows you to view a real-time seating map of Al Nahyan Stadium, helping you choose between the heart of the home support or the designated away fan sections.

Additionally, buying online ahead of time often saves you from the long queues at the physical box office on match day, which is expected to be incredibly busy given the profile of the visiting team from Dubai.

How much are Al Wahda vs Al Wasl tickets?

The ADNOC Pro League remains one of the most affordable high-quality sports entertainment options in the region.

Category 3 (General Admission): Starting from just 20 AED. This is the ultimate selling point for this match. For the price of a coffee, you can witness elite professional football in a world-class stadium.

Starting from just 20 AED. This is the ultimate selling point for this match. For the price of a coffee, you can witness elite professional football in a world-class stadium. Category 2 (Public Seats): Typically priced around 50 AED. these seats offer a fantastic side-on view of the pitch and are great for those who want a bit more comfort while staying close to the action.

Typically priced around 50 AED. these seats offer a fantastic side-on view of the pitch and are great for those who want a bit more comfort while staying close to the action. Category 1 (Premium): Priced at 100 AED. These seats are usually located in the lower tiers or central sections, providing the best sightlines for tactical analysis and close-up views of the players.

Priced at 100 AED. These seats are usually located in the lower tiers or central sections, providing the best sightlines for tactical analysis and close-up views of the players. VIP/Hospitality: Ranging from 250 AED to 500 AED. For those looking for a premium experience, Al Wahda offers hospitality packages that include cushioned seating, access to air-conditioned lounges, and inclusive snacks and beverages.

GOAL recommends acting fast to secure these budget-friendly tickets, as Category 3 sections are the first to sell out once the general sale goes live.

Everything you need to know about Al Nahyan Stadium

Al Nahyan Stadium is a landmark in the heart of Abu Dhabi. Home to Al Wahda FC, the stadium has a capacity of approximately 15,000 spectators.

Unlike larger, more isolated stadiums, Al Nahyan is famous for its intimate atmosphere. The stands are situated close to the pitch, meaning every shout from the fans and every instruction from the coaches is heard, creating an intense, pressure-cooker environment for the visiting team.

The stadium underwent significant renovations recently, ensuring that modern amenities are available for all fans. There are numerous food and beverage kiosks located throughout the concourse, serving everything from local Emirati snacks to international favorites. For those traveling by car, there is parking available around the stadium, though it can fill up quickly on match days.

Utilizing public transport or ride-hailing services like Careem or Uber is highly recommended for a stress-free arrival.

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