How to get Al-Wahda vs Ajman tickets: ADNOC prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Al Wahda FC host Ajman FC in a crucial UAE Pro League fixture at Al Nahyan Stadium. Both clubs are desperate for points, promising a high-stakes battle between Abu Dhabi's title hopefuls and Ajman's dangerous outfit.

GOAL has all the information you need to secure Al Wahda FC host Ajman FC tickets right now, including kickoff time, ticket prices, and the best way to buy online.

When is Al-Wahda vs Ajman Arabian Gulf League kick-off?

Arabian Gulf League - Game Week 1 14 Aug 2026 - 12:45

How to buy Al-Wahda vs Ajman Arabian Gulf League tickets?

Securing your admission to watch Al Wahda FC face Ajman FC is straightforward when using official digital ticketing portals. The primary online platform for purchasing matchday passes is Platinumlist, which offers a smooth, reliable checkout process for all domestic football fans.

Official Digital Partner: Platinumlist serves as the primary platform for purchasing general admission and category-specific seats.

On site Ticket Booths: While limited physical ticket booths exist at the venue on matchdays, purchasing online prior to the event is strongly recommended to avoid long queues or sudden sell outs.

Primary Purchase Link: You can secure your entry directly by visiting the official Platinumlist Al Wahda FC vs Ajman FC ticket page.

Booking online guarantees immediate mobile ticket delivery, allowing for seamless digital entry via smartphone scanning at the stadium turnstiles.

How much do Al-Wahda vs Ajman Arabian Gulf League tickets cost?

Attending a UAE Pro League match is one of the most accessible and budget-friendly live sports experiences in the region. For this fixture, general admission pricing remains flat and highly affordable across both home and away stands:

Home Supporters (Sections S11–S14): 20.00 AED

Away Supporters (Section S18): 20.00 AED

With all general admission tickets set at 20.00 AED, fans get incredible value regardless of where they choose to sit. Sections do sell out quickly, so securing your seats early on Platinumlist is recommended to guarantee your spot in the stands.

Al-Wahda vs Ajman Arabian Gulf League: Everything you need to know

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