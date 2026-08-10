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Arabian Gulf League
team-logoAl-Wahda
team-logoAjman
Book Al-Wahda vs Ajman Tickets
Nihal Abo Zaid

How to get Al-Wahda vs Ajman tickets: ADNOC prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Tickets
Arabian Gulf League
Al-Wahda
Ajman

Al-Wahda take on Ajman in the Arabian Gulf League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Al Wahda FC host Ajman FC in a crucial UAE Pro League fixture at Al Nahyan Stadium. Both clubs are desperate for points, promising a high-stakes battle between Abu Dhabi's title hopefuls and Ajman's dangerous outfit.

GOAL has all the information you need to secure Al Wahda FC host Ajman FC tickets right now, including kickoff time, ticket prices, and the best way to buy online.

Book Al-Wahda vs Ajman TicketsBuy now

When is Al-Wahda vs Ajman Arabian Gulf League kick-off?

How to buy Al-Wahda vs Ajman Arabian Gulf League tickets?

Securing your admission to watch Al Wahda FC face Ajman FC is straightforward when using official digital ticketing portals. The primary online platform for purchasing matchday passes is Platinumlist, which offers a smooth, reliable checkout process for all domestic football fans.

  • Official Digital Partner:Platinumlist serves as the primary platform for purchasing general admission and category-specific seats.
  • On site Ticket Booths: While limited physical ticket booths exist at the venue on matchdays, purchasing online prior to the event is strongly recommended to avoid long queues or sudden sell outs.
  • Primary Purchase Link: You can secure your entry directly by visiting the official Platinumlist Al Wahda FC vs Ajman FC ticket page.

Booking online guarantees immediate mobile ticket delivery, allowing for seamless digital entry via smartphone scanning at the stadium turnstiles.

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How much do Al-Wahda vs Ajman Arabian Gulf League tickets cost?

Attending a UAE Pro League match is one of the most accessible and budget-friendly live sports experiences in the region. For this fixture, general admission pricing remains flat and highly affordable across both home and away stands:

  • Home Supporters (Sections S11–S14): 20.00 AED
  • Away Supporters (Section S18): 20.00 AED

With all general admission tickets set at 20.00 AED, fans get incredible value regardless of where they choose to sit. Sections do sell out quickly, so securing your seats early on Platinumlist is recommended to guarantee your spot in the stands.

Book Al-Wahda vs Ajman TicketsBuy now

Al-Wahda vs Ajman Arabian Gulf League: Everything you need to know

Al-Wahda vs Ajman Form

ALW

ALW - Form

ITT
L1-0
ALS
W0-2
ALW
L2-3
ALK
D1-1
ALD
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
AJM

AJM - Form

ALD
W0-1
ALJ
D1-1
DAL
W0-2
ALN
D2-2
AKH
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Al-Wahda vs Ajman: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Al-WahdaDrawAjman
3
0
2
Arabian Gulf League
Al-Wahda badge
Al-Wahda
ALW
2
Ajman badge
Ajman
AJM
0
FT
Arabian Gulf League
Ajman badge
Ajman
AJM
0
Al-Wahda badge
Al-Wahda
ALW
2
FT
Arabian Gulf League
Ajman badge
Ajman
AJM
4
Al-Wahda badge
Al-Wahda
ALW
3
FT
Arabian Gulf League
Al-Wahda badge
Al-Wahda
ALW
1
Ajman badge
Ajman
AJM
0
FT
Arabian Gulf League
Al-Wahda badge
Al-Wahda
ALW
1
Ajman badge
Ajman
AJM
2
FT
9Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

Al-Wahda vs Ajman Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
AjmanAjmanAJM
00000000
2
Al Ittihad KalbaAl Ittihad KalbaALI
00000000
3
Al-AinAl-AinALA
00000000
4
Al-DhafraAl-DhafraALD
00000000
5
Al-JaziraAl-JaziraALJ
00000000
6
Al-Nasr SCAl-Nasr SCALN
00000000
7
Al-WahdaAl-WahdaALW
00000000
8
Al-WaslAl-WaslALW
00000000
9
BaniyasBaniyasBAY
00000000
10
HattaHattaHAT
00000000
11
KhorfakkanKhorfakkanALK
00000000
12
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FCShabab Al-Ahli Dubai FCALA
00000000
13
Sharjah Cultural ClubSharjah Cultural ClubALS
00000000
14
United FCUnited FCUFC
00000000
AFC Champions League
AFC Cup
Relegation


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