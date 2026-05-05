How to buy Al-Taawoun vs Al-Ahli 2026 tickets: Saudi Pro League Dates, ticket prices & more

The Saudi Pro League continues to captivate global audiences as Al-Taawoun prepares to host the giants Al-Ahli in what promises to be a defining clash of the 2025-2026 season.

This fixture has grown into one of the most anticipated dates on the Saudi football calendar, pitting the tactical discipline of the Wolves of Buraidah against the historical prestige and star-studded lineup of the Jeddah-based Royals. W

ith both teams vying for AFC Champions League qualification spots, the stakes in Buraidah have never been higher, ensuring a sell-out crowd and an electric atmosphere.

At GOAL, we have compiled all the essential information to find out how you can secure seats to Al-Taawoun vs Al Ahli.

When is Al-Taawoun vs Al-Ahli?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Thursday, May 7, 2026, 21:00 AST Al-Taawoun vs Al-Ahli King Abdullah Sport City Stadium, Buraidah Tickets

Where to buy Al-Taawoun vs Al-Ahli tickets?

The primary method for purchasing tickets is through the official Saudi Pro League ticketing platforms and the Al-Taawoun FC official website. However, these often sell out within minutes of release, especially for the high-demand Category 1 and VIP sections.

Securing tickets for Al-Taawoun vs Al-Ahli can be a challenge due to the high demand from both local Buraidah residents and the traveling Al-Ahli supporters.

For fans who missed the initial general sale or those traveling from outside the region, StubHub provides a platform where fans can find a variety of seating options even after the official box office has closed.

How much are Al-Taawoun vs Al-Ahli tickets?

Ticket prices for Al-Taawoun vs Al-Ahli vary depending on the seating category and the proximity to the pitch.

Currently, prices are as follows:

General Admission (Cheapest): Prices start from approximately 30 SAR to 50 SAR. These seats are typically located in the upper tiers or behind the goals and offer the most vibrant atmosphere as the loudest supporters often occupy them.

Prices start from approximately 30 SAR to 50 SAR. These seats are typically located in the upper tiers or behind the goals and offer the most vibrant atmosphere as the loudest supporters often occupy them. Category 1 & 2: These mid-range tickets typically cost between 75 SAR and 150 SAR. They offer a great side-on view of the pitch, perfect for those who want to analyze the tactical movements of the players.

These mid-range tickets typically cost between 75 SAR and 150 SAR. They offer a great side-on view of the pitch, perfect for those who want to analyze the tactical movements of the players. Gold & Premium: For those looking for a more comfortable experience, premium seats range from 200 SAR to 500 SAR. These provide better cushioning and a prime view from the central sections of the grandstand.

For those looking for a more comfortable experience, premium seats range from 200 SAR to 500 SAR. These provide better cushioning and a prime view from the central sections of the grandstand. Hospitality & VIP: VIP packages for a match of this stature can start from 1,000 SAR and go upwards. These include lounge access, catering, and the best views in the stadium.

Please note that prices on secondary markets like StubHub may fluctuate based on supply and demand.

If you are looking for the absolute cheapest ticket, we recommend booking as early as possible to lock in the lower rates before the match-day hype drives prices up.

Everything you need to know about King Abdullah Sport City Stadium

The King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Buraidah is the proud home of Al-Taawoun. Known for its intimate and intimidating atmosphere, it is a venue where the crowd feels right on top of the action.

Unlike the larger multi-purpose stadiums in Riyadh or Jeddah, the Buraidah stadium offers a compact experience that amplifies the noise of the fans, making it one of the toughest places for visiting teams to play.

Located in the Al-Qassim province, the stadium is well-equipped with modern facilities, including prayer rooms, refreshment kiosks serving traditional and international snacks, and ample parking around the perimeter.

For those visiting from out of town, Buraidah is easily accessible via the Prince Nayef bin Abdulaziz International Airport, and there are numerous hotels within a 15-minute drive of the venue.

When attending a match here, it is advisable to arrive at least 90 minutes before kick-off. Security checks and ticket scanning can take time, especially for high-attendance games like the Al-Ahli clash.