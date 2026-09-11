Al-Taawoun coach reveals: will Hamdallah return against Al-Hilal?

Al-Taawoun boss Zarko Lazetic has revealed whether Moroccan striker Abderrazak Hamdallah will be fit to face Al-Hilal in the Roshn League.

Al-Hilal head to Buraidah on Saturday to take on Al-Taawoun at their home ground in the seventh round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, as reported by the Saudi newspaper "Al-Yaum", Lazetic confirmed that injury will keep Hamdallah out of the clash with Al-Hilal.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums

Hamdallah picked up a hamstring injury during Al-Taawoun's goalless draw with Al-Fateh last Saturday, in the fifth round of the Roshn League.

That injury also ruled the Moroccan out for "Sukkari Al-Qassim" as they slipped to a surprise 1-0 defeat against Al-Hazem last Tuesday, in the sixth round of the Saudi League.

Earlier press reports suggest Hamdallah could return for Al-Taawoun in the meeting with Oman's Al-Nahda on 16 September in the AFC Champions League 2.

Since arriving from Al-Shabab in the last summer transfer window, Hamdallah has made 6 appearances for Al-Taawoun, scoring 3 goals and setting up one more.