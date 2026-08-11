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Saudi Pro League
team-logoAl-Taawoun
Al-Taawoun Club Stadium
team-logoAl Khaleej
Book Al-Taawoun vs Al Khaleej Tickets
Nihal Abo Zaid

How to get Al-Taawoun vs Al Khaleej tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
Saudi Pro League
Al-Taawoun
Al Khaleej

Al-Taawoun take on Al Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Al-Taawoun host Al-Khaleej at their home ground in Buraidah as both clubs open their 2026/27 Saudi Pro League campaigns, and tickets are on sale now for fans wanting to catch the action live. Both clubs head into the new season looking to build on solid recent campaigns, with an established head-to-head history that has often produced tight, competitive contests between the sides.

GOAL has all the information you need to secure Al-Taawoun FC vs Al-Khaleej Club tickets right now, including kickoff details, ticket prices, and the best places to buy online.

Book Al-Taawoun vs Al Khaleej TicketsBuy Now

When is Al-Taawoun vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League kick-off?

crest
Saudi Pro League - Game Week 1
Al-Taawoun Club Stadium

How to buy Al-Taawoun vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League tickets?

The most convenient way to secure tickets for this fixture is through Ticombo, which lists verified seating options for Al-Taawoun FC vs Al-Khaleej Club with instant online booking and secure checkout. Buying through Ticombo lets you browse available categories and confirm your seat without needing official club membership or waiting for general sale windows to open.

Official tickets are also typically available through the Saudi Pro League site and the WeBook app, though they are typically released only a week or two before kickoff and may be limited for fans without an existing membership at either club. As an opening weekend fixture, demand is expected to build steadily, so booking ahead throughTicombois a smart way to avoid missing out on your preferred seat.

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How much do Al-Taawoun vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Saudi Pro League tickets remain some of the most affordable in world football, and this fixture is no exception.

  • General admission tickets for standard Saudi Pro League fixtures typically start from around SAR 30 to SAR 90 through official channels.
  • Premium and sideline seating categories generally range from SAR 250 to SAR 600.
  • VIP and hospitality options, including lounge access and catering, can exceed SAR 1,500.

As with most season openers, prices can shift as the match approaches, so booking early through Ticombo is the best way to secure the lowest available price and the widest choice of seats.

Book Al-Taawoun vs Al Khaleej TicketsBuy Now

Al-Taawoun vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al-Taawoun vs Al Khaleej Form

ALT

ALT - Form

ITT
L0-2
ALS
W1-5
AHL
L1-2
ALR
D1-1
ALH
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
ALK

ALK - Form

DHA
W0-2
HIL
L1-2
ALI
L0-5
ALA
L3-1
AHL
L1-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/14
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Al-Taawoun vs Al Khaleej: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Al-TaawounDrawAl Khaleej
3
1
1
Saudi Pro League
Al-Taawoun badge
Al-Taawoun
ALT
1
Al Khaleej badge
Al Khaleej
ALK
1
FT
King Cup
Al Khaleej badge
Al Khaleej
ALK
1
Al-Taawoun badge
Al-Taawoun
ALT
1
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Khaleej badge
Al Khaleej
ALK
0
Al-Taawoun badge
Al-Taawoun
ALT
1
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Khaleej badge
Al Khaleej
ALK
0
Al-Taawoun badge
Al-Taawoun
ALT
1
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al-Taawoun badge
Al-Taawoun
ALT
2
Al Khaleej badge
Al Khaleej
ALK
0
FT
5Goals Scored1
Games over 2.5 goals0/5
Both teams scored1/5

Al-Taawoun vs Al Khaleej Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
AbhaAbhaABH
00000000
2
Al AhliAl AhliAHL
00000000
3
Al DiriyahAl DiriyahDIR
00000000
4
Al Fateh FCAl Fateh FCALF
00000000
5
Al HazemAl HazemALH
00000000
6
Al HilalAl HilalHIL
00000000
7
Al IttihadAl IttihadITT
00000000
8
Al KhaleejAl KhaleejALK
00000000
9
Al KholoodAl KholoodALK
00000000
10
Al Nassr FCAl Nassr FCALN
00000000
11
Al QadsiahAl QadsiahALQ
00000000
12
Al RiyadhAl RiyadhALR
00000000
13
Al ShababAl ShababALS
00000000
14
Al-EttifaqAl-EttifaqALI
00000000
15
Al-FaisalyAl-FaisalyAFS
00000000
16
Al-FayhaAl-FayhaALF
00000000
17
Al-TaawounAl-TaawounALT
00000000
18
Neom SCNeom SCNEO
00000000
AFC Champions League
Relegation


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