How to get Al-Taawoun vs Al Khaleej tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Al-Taawoun host Al-Khaleej at their home ground in Buraidah as both clubs open their 2026/27 Saudi Pro League campaigns, and tickets are on sale now for fans wanting to catch the action live. Both clubs head into the new season looking to build on solid recent campaigns, with an established head-to-head history that has often produced tight, competitive contests between the sides.

GOAL has all the information you need to secure Al-Taawoun FC vs Al-Khaleej Club tickets right now, including kickoff details, ticket prices, and the best places to buy online.

When is Al-Taawoun vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 1 15 Aug 2026 - 12:15 Al-Taawoun Club Stadium

How to buy Al-Taawoun vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League tickets?

The most convenient way to secure tickets for this fixture is through Ticombo, which lists verified seating options for Al-Taawoun FC vs Al-Khaleej Club with instant online booking and secure checkout. Buying through Ticombo lets you browse available categories and confirm your seat without needing official club membership or waiting for general sale windows to open.

Official tickets are also typically available through the Saudi Pro League site and the WeBook app, though they are typically released only a week or two before kickoff and may be limited for fans without an existing membership at either club. As an opening weekend fixture, demand is expected to build steadily, so booking ahead throughTicombois a smart way to avoid missing out on your preferred seat.

How much do Al-Taawoun vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Saudi Pro League tickets remain some of the most affordable in world football, and this fixture is no exception.

General admission tickets for standard Saudi Pro League fixtures typically start from around SAR 30 to SAR 90 through official channels.

Premium and sideline seating categories generally range from SAR 250 to SAR 600.

VIP and hospitality options, including lounge access and catering, can exceed SAR 1,500.

As with most season openers, prices can shift as the match approaches, so booking early through Ticombo is the best way to secure the lowest available price and the widest choice of seats.

Al-Taawoun vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al-Taawoun vs Al Khaleej Form

Al-Taawoun vs Al Khaleej: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Al-Taawoun vs Al Khaleej Standings



