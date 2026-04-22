How to buy Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr 2026 tickets: Saudi Pro League dates, ticket prices & more

The Saudi Pro League continues to captivate the football world, and one of the most storied rivalries in Riyadh is set to take center stage once again.

As the 2025-26 season reaches its climax in May 2026, this fixture is expected to play a massive role in the final league standings, with both clubs fighting for continental qualification and domestic glory.

Demand for tickets is at an all-time high, but GOAL has the latest information on availability and pricing on how to buy Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr tickets now.

When is Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets May 7, 2026, 21:00 Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr Al-Shabab Club Stadium (SHG Arena), Riyadh Tickets

How to buy Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr tickets?

The Saudi Pro League's official marketplace for ticket sales is through the Webook platform, which serves as the official hub for most top-flight clubs in the Kingdom.

For high-profile Riyadh derbies like this one, tickets often sell out within minutes of being released to the general public.

If you find that official allocations are exhausted, you can also look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub.

How much are Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr tickets?

Ticket prices for the Saudi Pro League remain relatively accessible compared to major European leagues, though Big Six matchups often command a premium.

For the Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr game, prices are tiered based on proximity to the pitch and the level of luxury provided.

Standard/Cheapest Tickets: Prices typically start around SAR 60 to SAR 150 . These seats are usually located in the higher tiers or behind the goals. For the budget-conscious fan, these offer the best value while still allowing you to soak up the incredible atmosphere.

Prices typically start around . These seats are usually located in the higher tiers or behind the goals. For the budget-conscious fan, these offer the best value while still allowing you to soak up the incredible atmosphere. Category 1 & Premium: Mid-range seats along the touchline generally fall between SAR 250 and SAR 600 . These offer a clearer view of the tactical setups and the star players.

Mid-range seats along the touchline generally fall between . These offer a clearer view of the tactical setups and the star players. Hospitality & VIP: For those seeking a more exclusive experience, VIP packages can range from SAR 1,500 to over SAR 5,000. These often include gourmet catering, private lounge access, and the most comfortable seating in the stadium.

Please keep in mind that on secondary markets like StubHub, prices may fluctuate based on demand.

If Al-Nassr is close to clinching the title or Al-Shabab is in a must-win situation for Asian Champions League qualification, expect prices to rise as the match date approaches.

Everything you need to know about Al-Shabab Club Stadium

The match is set to take place at the Al-Shabab Club Stadium, often referred to as the SHG Arena, following recent renovations and branding. Unlike the massive King Fahd International Stadium, the Al-Shabab Stadium offers a much more intimate and intimidating environment for visiting teams. This boutique-style stadium has been modernized to meet international standards, providing excellent sightlines from almost every seat.

Capacity and Atmosphere With a capacity of approximately 15,000, the stadium ensures that fans are close to the action. The compact nature of the ground means the chants of the Al-Shabab ultras and the traveling Al-Nassr contingent create a wall of sound that can be deafening. It is widely considered one of the best football-first venues in Riyadh.

Location and Access Situated in the Al-Sahafa district of northern Riyadh, the stadium is easily accessible via the city’s main arteries. If you are traveling from within Riyadh, using ride-sharing apps like Uber or Careem is highly recommended, as parking can become congested on match days. For those flying in, the stadium is a relatively short drive from King Khalid International Airport.

Facilities The stadium features modern amenities, including a variety of food and beverage kiosks serving both local Saudi favorites and international snacks. There are also prayer rooms available for fans. Be sure to arrive at least 60 to 90 minutes before kickoff to clear security and find your seat comfortably, as the surrounding area becomes very busy leading up to the game.