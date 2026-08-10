How to get Al Shabab vs Al Qadsiah tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The Saudi Pro League continues its rapid ascent as one of global football's most exciting competitions, and this high-stakes showdown between six-time champions Al-Shabab FC and an ambitious, star-studded Al Qadsiah FC promises an intense, unmissable matchday atmosphere in Riyadh.

To guarantee your spot at the stadium, GOAL recommends purchasing your tickets well in advance.

When is Al Shabab vs Al Qadsiah Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 1 13 Aug 2026 - 14:00 SHG Arena

How to buy Al Shabab vs Al Qadsiah Saudi Pro League tickets?

Finding authentic tickets for marquee Saudi Pro League matches can sometimes feel challenging due to high fan interest and swift sell-outs on official club platforms. However, supporters have several avenues to explore when searching for valid seats.

The primary sale of tickets is typically managed directly through official Saudi Pro League ticketing portals and club distribution channels. Al-Shabab FC releases single-match tickets to club members and registered fans first before opening general public sales. However, primary ticket allocations for key fixtures against ambitious opponents like Al Qadsiah FC often sell out within minutes of release.

When primary sales are exhausted, secondary ticket marketplaces represent the most convenient option for fans looking to buy matchday tickets. Platforms like Ticombo specialize in fan-to-fan football ticket exchanges, giving supporters access to verified tickets even for sold-out events.

How much do Al Shabab vs Al Qadsiah Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Saudi Pro League games vary based on seating location, stadium sightlines, and match demand. Fortunately, there are options tailored to every budget, from entry-level terrace seats to luxury corporate hospitality suites.

Here is a quick overview of expected price ranges in Saudi Riyal (SAR):

Category 3 / Standard End Stand: 150 SAR to 250 SAR

Category 2 / Side Stand Upper: 250 SAR to 400 SAR

Category 1 / Main Stand Lower: 400 SAR to 650 SAR

Premium / VIP Hospitality: 900 SAR to 1,600 SAR+

Because ticket prices are subject to supply and demand, prices on secondary platforms can shift as matchday approaches. Securing your tickets early guarantees you lock in the best available rate for your preferred seating area.

Al Shabab vs Al Qadsiah Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Shabab vs Al Qadsiah Form

Al Shabab vs Al Qadsiah: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Al Shabab vs Al Qadsiah Standings



