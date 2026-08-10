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Saudi Pro League
team-logoAl Shabab
SHG Arena
team-logoAl Qadsiah
Book Al Shabab vs Al Qadsiah Tickets
Nihal Abo Zaid

How to get Al Shabab vs Al Qadsiah tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Tickets
Saudi Pro League
Al Shabab
Al Qadsiah

Al Shabab take on Al Qadsiah in the Saudi Pro League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

The Saudi Pro League continues its rapid ascent as one of global football's most exciting competitions, and this high-stakes showdown between six-time champions Al-Shabab FC and an ambitious, star-studded Al Qadsiah FC promises an intense, unmissable matchday atmosphere in Riyadh.

To guarantee your spot at the stadium, GOAL recommends purchasing your tickets well in advance.

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When is Al Shabab vs Al Qadsiah Saudi Pro League kick-off?

crest
Saudi Pro League - Game Week 1
SHG Arena

How to buy Al Shabab vs Al Qadsiah Saudi Pro League tickets?

Finding authentic tickets for marquee Saudi Pro League matches can sometimes feel challenging due to high fan interest and swift sell-outs on official club platforms. However, supporters have several avenues to explore when searching for valid seats.

The primary sale of tickets is typically managed directly through official Saudi Pro League ticketing portals and club distribution channels. Al-Shabab FC releases single-match tickets to club members and registered fans first before opening general public sales. However, primary ticket allocations for key fixtures against ambitious opponents like Al Qadsiah FC often sell out within minutes of release.

When primary sales are exhausted, secondary ticket marketplaces represent the most convenient option for fans looking to buy matchday tickets. Platforms like Ticombo specialize in fan-to-fan football ticket exchanges, giving supporters access to verified tickets even for sold-out events.

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How much do Al Shabab vs Al Qadsiah Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Saudi Pro League games vary based on seating location, stadium sightlines, and match demand. Fortunately, there are options tailored to every budget, from entry-level terrace seats to luxury corporate hospitality suites.

Here is a quick overview of expected price ranges in Saudi Riyal (SAR):

  • Category 3 / Standard End Stand: 150 SAR to 250 SAR
  • Category 2 / Side Stand Upper: 250 SAR to 400 SAR
  • Category 1 / Main Stand Lower: 400 SAR to 650 SAR
  • Premium / VIP Hospitality: 900 SAR to 1,600 SAR+

Because ticket prices are subject to supply and demand, prices on secondary platforms can shift as matchday approaches. Securing your tickets early guarantees you lock in the best available rate for your preferred seating area.

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Al Shabab vs Al Qadsiah Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Shabab vs Al Qadsiah Form

ALS

ALS - Form

ALT
L1-5
ALN
L2-4
NEO
L2-1
ITT
W3-2
ANA
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/14
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
ALQ

ALQ - Form

ALN
W3-1
ALF
W1-2
ALH
W2-0
ITT
W1-5
LEV
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Al Shabab vs Al Qadsiah: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Al ShababDrawAl Qadsiah
1
2
2
Saudi Pro League
Al Qadsiah badge
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
2
Al Shabab badge
Al Shabab
ALS
2
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Shabab badge
Al Shabab
ALS
2
Al Qadsiah badge
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
3
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Shabab badge
Al Shabab
ALS
2
Al Qadsiah badge
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
3
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Qadsiah badge
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
0
Al Shabab badge
Al Shabab
ALS
1
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Shabab badge
Al Shabab
ALS
1
Al Qadsiah badge
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
1
FT
8Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5

Al Shabab vs Al Qadsiah Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
AbhaAbhaABH
00000000
2
Al AhliAl AhliAHL
00000000
3
Al DiriyahAl DiriyahDIR
00000000
4
Al Fateh FCAl Fateh FCALF
00000000
5
Al HazemAl HazemALH
00000000
6
Al HilalAl HilalHIL
00000000
7
Al IttihadAl IttihadITT
00000000
8
Al KhaleejAl KhaleejALK
00000000
9
Al KholoodAl KholoodALK
00000000
10
Al Nassr FCAl Nassr FCALN
00000000
11
Al QadsiahAl QadsiahALQ
00000000
12
Al RiyadhAl RiyadhALR
00000000
13
Al ShababAl ShababALS
00000000
14
Al-EttifaqAl-EttifaqALI
00000000
15
Al-FaisalyAl-FaisalyAFS
00000000
16
Al-FayhaAl-FayhaALF
00000000
17
Al-TaawounAl-TaawounALT
00000000
18
Neom SCNeom SCNEO
00000000
AFC Champions League
Relegation


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