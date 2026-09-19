Bayern Munich's Moroccan international Ismael Saibari has scooped the "Golden Boot" award for the best player in the Dutch league in 2025-2026, capping an exceptional campaign with his former club Eindhoven.

Saibari drove Eindhoven to the Dutch league title and added the Dutch Super Cup, turning out in 37 official matches across the season.

Nineteen goals and nine assists made the Moroccan one of the standout figures in the competition before his move to Bayern Munich in the last transfer window.

The 25-year-old collected the award, a trophy shaped like a gold-plated football boot, in recognition of a season that saw him shine in the Eindhoven shirt and land a clutch of titles.