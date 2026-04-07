How to get tickets for the Al Sadd vs Al Hilal match: AFC Champions League fixtures, prices, seating information and more

Al Sadd and Al Hilal are gearing up for a decisive clash in the knockout stages of the AFC Champions League.

This match pits the 2024–25 Qatari champions against the Saudi giants in a crucial battle for continental supremacy. Historically, these two clubs have dominated football in West Asia, making every encounter between them an event that attracts global attention and draws huge crowds.

GOAL has compiled all the essential details regarding prices, venues, and official sellers to help you secure your place at the match now.

When is the Al Sadd vs Al Hilal match in the AFC Champions League?

The eagerly anticipated match between Al Sadd and Al Hilal is set to kick off in a crucial evening fixture in Doha. As this match forms part of the knockout stage of the AFC Champions League, the atmosphere is expected to be electric from the opening whistle. Here are the confirmed match details:

Date Match / Time Venue Tickets Monday, 13 April 2026 Al Sadd vs Al Hilal (17:00 GMT / 20:00 East Asia Time) Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Doha Buy tickets

How to buy tickets for the Al Sadd vs Al Hilal match in the AFC Champions League

For local fans in Qatar, Al Sadd’s official website is the main source for purchasing tickets allocated for general sale. However, these tickets are often sold to club members first.

For international fans or those who missed the initial sales period, secondary marketplaces like Ticombo offer a secure and officially authorised alternative with a variety of seat categories.

When purchasing through secondary marketplaces, always look for sellers with high ratings and money-back guarantees to ensure your tickets are valid for this highly sought-after AFC Champions League match.

For Al-Hilal Football Club supporters travelling from Saudi Arabia, it is strongly recommended that you look for seats in the sections designated for away fans (usually the North Stand). Allowing you to sit alongside fellow ‘Blue Wave’ supporters. Given the proximity of Riyadh and Doha, these sections are usually the first to sell out.

What can we expect from the Al Sadd vs Al Hilal match?

Fans can expect a clash between two distinct football philosophies: Al-Hilal’s fast-paced, high-pressing style and Al-Sadd’s organised, technical approach.

Al-Hilal enters the match as one of the strongest teams in world football, with their current squad featuring prolific Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrović and the creative Portuguese duo of Rúben Neves and João Cancelo. Their ability to break down opponents in the final third makes them a dangerous threat away from home.

Nevertheless, Al Sadd remains the gold standard of Qatari football. Led by the brilliant Akram Afif, who often shines on the biggest stages, the team are adept at controlling the tempo of the game. Historically, this fixture has produced a huge number of goals.

Recent history shows just how difficult it is to predict the outcome of these matches: a 1-1 draw in November 2024, Al Sadd’s 3-2 victory in the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup, and Al Sadd’s legendary 4-2 win in the 2019 semi-final. These results prove that, despite the strength of Al-Hilal’s stars, Al-Sadd always finds a way to compete.

Al Sadd vs Al Hilal AFC Champions League tickets: How much do they cost?

Ticket prices for the Al Sadd vs Al Hilal match vary depending on seat category and when purchased. Official retail prices are usually lower, but demand often drives prices up on the secondary market.

Category 3 (sides/behind the goal): 120 SAR – 250 SAR

120 SAR – 250 SAR Category 2 (corner/upper tier): SAR 300 – SAR 550

SAR 300 – SAR 550 Category 1 (lower touchline/centre of the pitch): 600 SAR – 950 SAR

600 SAR – 950 SAR VIP / Premium: 1,500 SAR – 3,500 SAR

For those looking for the best value for money, Category 2 corner seats often offer the best balance between price and view, as they are usually 15% cheaper than seats in the central sections.

To get the cheapest tickets, it is essential to book as soon as the match dates are confirmed, as prices tend to rise by 20–30% in the week leading up to the match.

How to get hospitality tickets for Al Sadd vs Al Hilal in the AFC Champions League?

Hospitality packages for the Al Sadd vs Al Hilal match offer a unique match-day experience, including access to air-conditioned lounges, premium catering, and luxurious upholstered seating.

These packages are very popular among fans travelling from Saudi Arabia who wish to secure a guaranteed seat and a more comfortable environment.

The hospitality areas at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium include the Platinum and Gold lounges, which offer 5-star service throughout the match.

To secure these tickets, you can often find VIP or hospitality packages on Ticombo. These packages frequently include perks such as private access to the stadium, a pre-match buffet meal, and refreshments during half-time.

Al Sadd vs Al Hilal: Recent head-to-head matches

Matches between Al Sadd and Al Hilal are among the most competitive in the AFC Champions League. Over the past few seasons, results between the two sides have been mixed, indicating that neither team has a clear psychological advantage. Here are the last five encounters between the two sides: