How to get Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr FC tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Al-Riyadh welcome reigning champions Al-Nassr to Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in the second round of the 2026/27 Saudi Pro League season, and it is a fixture with very different stakes for each side. Al-Riyadh survived a nervy 2025/26 campaign, finishing 15th and avoiding relegation only narrowly, while Al-Nassr arrive as the newly crowned champions of Saudi football, having ended an eight year wait for the title under Jorge Jesus before handing the reins to Ange Postecoglou for this campaign.

GOAL has all the information you need to secure Al-Riyadh SC vs Al-Nassr SC tickets right now, including kickoff details, ticket prices, and the best places to buy online.

When is Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr FC Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 2 21 Aug 2026 - 12:00 Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium

How to buy Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr FC Saudi Pro League tickets?

The most convenient way to secure tickets for this fixture is through Ticombo, which lists verified seating options for Al-Riyadh SC vs Al-Nassr SC with instant online booking and secure checkout. Buying through Ticombo lets you browse available categories and lock in your seat without needing official club membership or waiting for a general sale window to open.

This is one of the most in demand tickets of the opening month of the Saudi Pro League season. Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium holds a fraction of the capacity of Al-Nassr's own Al-Awwal Park, and with Ronaldo and the champions in town, official allocations through the Saudi Pro League site and Al-Riyadh's own channels are expected to move quickly once released, typically only a week or two before kickoff. Booking early through Ticombo is strongly recommended for fans who want to guarantee a seat rather than risk missing out on official sale.

How much do Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr FC Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Saudi Pro League tickets remain some of the most affordable in world football, though prices for this fixture are likely to sit above the league average given the visiting opposition.

General admission tickets for standard Saudi Pro League fixtures typically start from around SAR 30 to SAR 90 through official channels.

Premium and sideline seating categories generally range from SAR 250 to SAR 600.

VIP and hospitality options, including lounge access and catering, can exceed SAR 1,500.

Given the visiting opposition and the limited capacity of Al-Riyadh's home ground, prices are expected to rise quickly as the match approaches, so booking early through Ticombo is the best way to secure the lowest available price.

Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr FC Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr FC Form

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