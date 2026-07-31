Al-Qadsiah close to snatching Al-Ittihad's target

Al-Qadsiah are closing in on Khalid Al-Ghannam. The Saudi side are on the brink of signing the Al-Ettifaq winger this summer, snatching one of Al-Ittihad's priority targets from under their noses.

According to the Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah", talks between the two clubs have reached a very advanced stage. Al-Qadsiah and Al-Ettifaq have struck a preliminary agreement over the move, leaving only Al-Ghannam's personal terms to be finalised.

The fee will land somewhere between 20 and 25 million Saudi riyals, the paper reports, with Al-Nassr set to pocket around 25% of the deal's value. That figure stems from the resale clause agreed when Al-Ghannam joined Al-Ettifaq at the start of 2024.

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Al-Ittihad had earmarked Al-Ghannam as one of their prime domestic options this window. But the financial crisis gripping the club, and their inability to move with the flexibility required, handed Al-Qadsiah the chance to pounce and close in on the signing.

Al-Qadsiah's board have ramped up their efforts over the past few hours, keen to wrap the deal up quickly before rival clubs muscle in on the talks, especially with the new season fast approaching.

One of the standout domestic wingers in the Saudi Roshn League, Al-Ghannam is a player Al-Qadsiah are desperate to bring home years after his exit. The move forms part of the club's plan to bolster their ranks with top Saudi talent ahead of next season.