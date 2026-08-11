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Saudi Pro League
team-logoAl Qadsiah
Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium
team-logoAl Ittihad
Book Al Qadsiah vs Al Ittihad Tickets
Nihal Abo Zaid

How to get Al Qadsiah vs Al Ittihad tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
Saudi Pro League
Al Qadsiah
Al Ittihad

Al Qadsiah take on Al Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Al-Qadsiah host Al-Ittihad at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in a fixture that says a lot about where Saudi football's power balance currently sits. Al-Qadsiah, only in their second ever Pro League season, finished a remarkable fourth last term under Brendan Rodgers, secured AFC Champions League Elite qualification, and even beat eventual champions Al-Nassr 3-1 along the way. Al-Ittihad, by contrast, endured a difficult campaign that ended in a fifth-placed finish and the departure of Sergio Conceicao, leaving new head coach Jens Wissing to try and restore the club to the standards its history demands.

GOAL has all the information you need to secure Al Qadsiah FC vs Al-Ittihad Club tickets right now, including kickoff details, ticket prices, and the best places to buy online.

When is Al Qadsiah vs Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League kick-off?

crest
Saudi Pro League - Game Week 2
Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium

How to buy Al Qadsiah vs Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League tickets?

The most convenient way to secure tickets for this fixture is through Ticombo, which lists verified seating options for Al Qadsiah FC vs Al-Ittihad Club with instant online booking and secure checkout. Buying through Ticombo lets you browse available categories and confirm your seat without needing official club membership or waiting for a general sale window to open.

With Al-Qadsiah's stock rising fast after last season's fourth-placed finish, and Al-Ittihad still one of the best supported travelling sides in the league, demand for this fixture is expected to be stronger than a typical early season meeting between two mid-table clubs. Official tickets are usually released through the Saudi Pro League site and each club's own channels around 10 to 14 days before kickoff, so booking early through Ticombo is a sensible way to guarantee your seat.

Al Qadsiah vs Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League TicketsBook tickets

How much do Al Qadsiah vs Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Saudi Pro League tickets remain some of the most affordable in world football, and this fixture is no exception.

  • General admission tickets for standard Saudi Pro League fixtures typically start from around SAR 30 to SAR 90 through official channels.
  • Premium and sideline seating categories generally range from SAR 250 to SAR 600.
  • VIP and hospitality options, including lounge access and catering, can exceed SAR 1,500.

As with any fixture involving one of Saudi football's traditional big clubs, prices can rise as the match approaches, so booking early through Ticombo is the best way to secure the lowest available price and the widest choice of seats.

Al Qadsiah vs Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Qadsiah vs Al Ittihad Form

ALQ

ALQ - Form

ALN
W3-1
ALF
W1-2
ALH
W2-0
ITT
W1-5
LEV
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
ITT

ITT - Form

ALI
W1-3
ALS
L3-2
ALQ
L1-5
MAL
D2-2
ALJ
W1-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/12
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Al Qadsiah vs Al Ittihad: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Al QadsiahDrawAl Ittihad
2
1
2
Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad badge
Al Ittihad
ITT
1
Al Qadsiah badge
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
5
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Qadsiah badge
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
2
Al Ittihad badge
Al Ittihad
ITT
1
FT
King Cup
Al Ittihad badge
Al Ittihad
ITT
3
Al Qadsiah badge
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
1
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Qadsiah badge
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
1
Al Ittihad badge
Al Ittihad
ITT
1
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad badge
Al Ittihad
ITT
3
Al Qadsiah badge
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
1
FT
10Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored5/5

Al Qadsiah vs Al Ittihad Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
AbhaAbhaABH
00000000
2
Al AhliAl AhliAHL
00000000
3
Al DiriyahAl DiriyahDIR
00000000
4
Al Fateh FCAl Fateh FCALF
00000000
5
Al HazemAl HazemALH
00000000
6
Al HilalAl HilalHIL
00000000
7
Al IttihadAl IttihadITT
00000000
8
Al KhaleejAl KhaleejALK
00000000
9
Al KholoodAl KholoodALK
00000000
10
Al Nassr FCAl Nassr FCALN
00000000
11
Al QadsiahAl QadsiahALQ
00000000
12
Al RiyadhAl RiyadhALR
00000000
13
Al ShababAl ShababALS
00000000
14
Al-EttifaqAl-EttifaqALI
00000000
15
Al-FaisalyAl-FaisalyAFS
00000000
16
Al-FayhaAl-FayhaALF
00000000
17
Al-TaawounAl-TaawounALT
00000000
18
Neom SCNeom SCNEO
00000000
AFC Champions League
Relegation


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