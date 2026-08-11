How to get Al Qadsiah vs Al Ittihad tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Al-Qadsiah host Al-Ittihad at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in a fixture that says a lot about where Saudi football's power balance currently sits. Al-Qadsiah, only in their second ever Pro League season, finished a remarkable fourth last term under Brendan Rodgers, secured AFC Champions League Elite qualification, and even beat eventual champions Al-Nassr 3-1 along the way. Al-Ittihad, by contrast, endured a difficult campaign that ended in a fifth-placed finish and the departure of Sergio Conceicao, leaving new head coach Jens Wissing to try and restore the club to the standards its history demands.

GOAL has all the information you need to secure Al Qadsiah FC vs Al-Ittihad Club tickets right now, including kickoff details, ticket prices, and the best places to buy online.

When is Al Qadsiah vs Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 2 21 Aug 2026 - 14:00 Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium

How to buy Al Qadsiah vs Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League tickets?

The most convenient way to secure tickets for this fixture is through Ticombo, which lists verified seating options for Al Qadsiah FC vs Al-Ittihad Club with instant online booking and secure checkout. Buying through Ticombo lets you browse available categories and confirm your seat without needing official club membership or waiting for a general sale window to open.

With Al-Qadsiah's stock rising fast after last season's fourth-placed finish, and Al-Ittihad still one of the best supported travelling sides in the league, demand for this fixture is expected to be stronger than a typical early season meeting between two mid-table clubs. Official tickets are usually released through the Saudi Pro League site and each club's own channels around 10 to 14 days before kickoff, so booking early through Ticombo is a sensible way to guarantee your seat.

How much do Al Qadsiah vs Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Saudi Pro League tickets remain some of the most affordable in world football, and this fixture is no exception.

General admission tickets for standard Saudi Pro League fixtures typically start from around SAR 30 to SAR 90 through official channels.

Premium and sideline seating categories generally range from SAR 250 to SAR 600.

VIP and hospitality options, including lounge access and catering, can exceed SAR 1,500.

As with any fixture involving one of Saudi football's traditional big clubs, prices can rise as the match approaches, so booking early through Ticombo is the best way to secure the lowest available price and the widest choice of seats.

Al Qadsiah vs Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Qadsiah vs Al Ittihad Form

Al Qadsiah vs Al Ittihad: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Al Qadsiah vs Al Ittihad Standings



