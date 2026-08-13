How to get Al Qadsiah vs Al-Ettifaq tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Middle East football fans are getting excited for the prospect of the upcoming Eastern Derby encounter. Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Qadsiah is one of the standout fixtures of the 2026/27 Saudi Pro League season, and you could make your Saudi soccer dreams come true by securing seats today.

Let GOAL guide you through all the vital ticket information you need to secure tickets to Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Qadsiah, including where to buy them and how much they will cost.

When is Al Qadsiah vs Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 7 10 Sept 2026 - 14:00 Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium

How to buy Al Qadsiah vs Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League tickets?

To purchase Saudi Pro League match tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official league site, where you can navigate to the 'Fixture/Tickets' section under the 'Matches' tab. You may need to create an account and provide personal information.

Matchweeks are usually staged across three days, the majority of which run from Thursday to Saturday to coincide with the Saudi weekend (Friday and Saturday), and tickets are usually released a couple of weeks before each match.

Fans can also book match tickets via the WeBook.com platform, the Saudi Pro League's official ticketing partner.

While the official league portal is the safest way for supporters to purchase Al-Ettifaq tickets, those looking to attend a match may wish to consider secondary resale sites such as Ticombo, which offers verified seating options and a straightforward online booking process for this fixture.

How much do Al Qadsiah vs Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

You can usually pick up a basic Saudi Pro League match ticket for 50-100 SAR, making attending affordable for solo travellers, groups of fans, or football-obsessed families.

Notable events, like the Eastern Derby or when Al-Ettifaq entertain Al-Hilal or Al-Nassr, cost more, though, especially in prime viewing areas.

There are also secondary resale options for purchasing Saudi Pro League tickets, such as Ticombo, where the cheapest available tickets for this fixture represent the best value entry point for fans looking to attend. Prices can fluctuate here, both above and below the list price of a ticket, depending on the fixture and the proximity to its date.

Al Qadsiah vs Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Qadsiah vs Al-Ettifaq Form

Al Qadsiah vs Al-Ettifaq: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Al Qadsiah vs Al-Ettifaq Standings



