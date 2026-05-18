How to buy Al-Nassr vs Damac 2026 tickets: Saudi Pro League Dates, ticket prices & more

The Saudi Pro League has rapidly evolved into one of the most-watched football divisions on the planet, and as the 2025/26 season reaches its climactic finish, Al-Nassr vs Damac stands out as a must-watch fixture.

Taking place in the final matchweek of the campaign, this game carries immense weight for the Knights of Najd as they look to secure their positioning at the top of the table. With global icons like Cristiano Ronaldo leading the line, every home game at Al-Awwal Park is a high-octane event that draws fans from across the Kingdom and beyond.

At GOAL, here is everything you need to know about getting your hands on Al-Nassr vs Damac tickets right now.

When is Al-Nassr vs Damac?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Thursday, May 21, 2026 – 22:00 (Local) Al-Nassr vs Damac Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh Tickets

Where to buy Al-Nassr vs Damac tickets?

Tickets for Al-Nassr home matches are primarily available through the official Victory Arena platform or the Al-Nassr FC official app, which serves as the primary box office for the club’s home games at Al-Awwal Park.

Due to the high profile of the squad, official releases often sell out within minutes of going live, particularly for the final game of the season.

For fans who miss the initial release or are looking for specific seating blocks that may be sold out, secondary marketplaces like StubHub are another alternative.

How much are Al-Nassr vs Damac tickets?

Ticket prices for Al-Nassr matches can vary significantly based on the category of the seat and the importance of the fixture. As this is the final match of the 2025/26 season, demand is expected to be at a premium. However, there are options for every budget.

General Admission: For those looking for the cheapest way into the stadium, tickets in the upper tiers or behind the goals typically start from around SAR 80 to SAR 150 on secondary markets like StubHub.

For those looking for the cheapest way into the stadium, tickets in the upper tiers or behind the goals typically start from around on secondary markets like StubHub. Category 1 & 2: Mid-range seats with a side-on view of the pitch generally range between SAR 250 and SAR 600 .

Mid-range seats with a side-on view of the pitch generally range between . Premium & VIP: For a more luxurious experience, including lounge access and better amenities, prices can rise from SAR 1,000 to over SAR 3,000 depending on the level of hospitality.

Keep in mind that prices on resale platforms fluctuate based on supply and demand. If Al-Nassr is in a title-deciding position come May 21, expect prices to rise as the date gets closer.

Everything you need to know about Al-Awwal Park

Al-Awwal Park, located on the campus of King Saud University in Riyadh, is one of the most modern and atmospheric stadiums in the Middle East. Since becoming the home of Al-Nassr in 2020, it has been the stage for some of the biggest moments in Saudi football history.