Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

Cristiano Ronaldo's side head into this fixture on the back of a comprehensive 4-0 win over Al-Raed in the Saudi Pro League. Ronaldo, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Mohammed Maran, and Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem were on target for the Men in yellow.
With just five games to go, they find themselves three points behind Al-Ittihad and cannot afford to slip any further to keep their title hopes alive. Al-Ittihad went down 2-1 in their previous match which allowed Al-Nassr to cut down the gap, but that is not enough.
Meanwhile, Al-Khaleej are coming into this fixture after they churned out a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Ettifaq. They are currently placed 14th in the table and are locked in a relegation battle with Al-Adalah and Al-Wehda. Hence they will try to put their best foot forward so that they do not have to leave the pitch empty-handed.
The Saudi Pro League game between Al-Nassr and Al-Khaleej is scheduled for May 8, 2023, at the KSU Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
It will kick off at 1:30 pm EDT in the USA, 5:30 pm BST in the UK, and 9:30 pm in India.
TV channels & streaming options
|Country
|TV channel
|Live stream
|U.S.
|N/A
|Shahid
|UK
|N/A
|Sky Sports YouTube, Shahid
|India
|Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD
|SonyLIV
In the United States (USA), the game will not be broadcast and in the United Kingdom (UK), Sky Sports will stream the match live on its official YouTube channel.
Games are available to stream worldwide through Shahid and new users can sign up at the official site. A subscription to the VIP Sports package will cost £10.99 a month in the UK, or $18 a month if you are in the U.S.
Highlights of Al-Nassr games will be available on the club's official YouTube channel.
In India, the Sony Sports network has the rights to show select Saudi Pro League games, with streaming on SonyLIV.
Team news & squads
Al-Khaleej team news
Al-Khaleej do not have any injury concerns in their squad, barring forward Riyadh Al-Ibrahim, ahead of their crucial match against Al-Nassr.
Sokol Cikalleshi and Fabio Martins are the top goal-scorers of the side with nine and six goals respectively and will lead the lines once again against Al-Nassr.
Al-Khaleej possible XI: Al-Haidari; Al-Oudah, Al-Khabrani, Anthony, Amaral; Al-Sumairi, Souza; Morato, Poko, Martins; Cikalleshi.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Friedrich, Al-Haidari, Al-Hajji.
|Defenders
|Amaral, Frajj, Anthony, Al-Khabrani, Al-Shanqiti, Al-Harbi, Al-Sebyani, Al-Oudah, Al-Nuweni.
|Midfielders
|Al-Dubais, Poko, Al-Sumairi, Al-Samti, Souza, Al-Majhad, Al-Hujaili, Al-Abdan, Al-Abdullah.
|Forwards
|Martins, AlZaein, Al-Darwish, Morato, Al-Sahli, Cikalleshi, Al-Abbas.
Al-Nassr team news
Cristiano Ronaldo will look to add to his tally of 12 goals this season, while Talisca remains the top-scorer of the side with 16.
Al-Nassr will continue to miss the services of David Ospina and Pity Martinez due to long-term injuries.
Al-Nassr possible XI: Al Aqidi; Konan, González, Al Amri, Al Ghannam; Al Khaibari, Gustavo, Ghareeb, Talisca, Yahya; Ronaldo
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Rossi, Al-Aqidi, Al-Bukhari, Abdullah
|Defenders
|Gonzalez, Al-Amri, Madu, Al-Oujami, Al-Fatil, Haqawi, Konan, Qasem, Qasheesh, Al-Ghannam, Al-Boushal, Al-Mansour
|Midfielders
|Gustavo, Al-Hassan, Al-Khaibari, Al-Sulaiheem, Talisca, Al-Najei, Masharipov, Ghareeb, Yahya
|Forwards
|Asiri, Ronaldo, Maran, Al-Nemer
Head-to-head record
|Date
|Result
|Competition
|31/12/2022
|Al-Khaleej 0-1 Al-Nassr
|Saudi Pro League
|04/02/2017
|Al-Khaleej 0-3 Al-Nassr
|Saudi Pro League
|22/09/2016
|Al-Nassr 0-1 Al-Khaleej
|Saudi Pro League
|23/04/2016
|Al-Nassr 1-1 Al-Khaleej
|Saudi Pro League
|10/12/2015
|Al-Khaleej 1-1 Al-Nassr
|Saudi Pro League
In the past five matches, Al-Nassr have won twice. Whereas, Al-Khaleej have won once and two matches have been drawn.