How to get Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq tickets: Saudi Pro League fixture, prices, seating information & more

The Saudi Pro League title race heats up as Al-Nassr FC welcomes Al-Ettifaq Club to Riyadh for a high-stakes encounter.

Al-Nassr FC, led by the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo, is looking to maintain its dominant home form at Al-Awwal Park and cement its position at the top of the table. Historically, these two sides have produced fireworks, with Al-Ettifaq Club often proving to be a stubborn obstacle for the Riyadh giants.

Whether you're looking for affordable general admission or a premium hospitality experience, GOAL has all the information and instructions on how to secure tickets right now.

When is the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League match?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Friday, April 24, 2026, 21:00 AST Al-Nassr FC vs Al-Ettifaq Club Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh Tickets

How to buy Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League match tickets

The primary route for purchasing tickets is through the official Al-Nassr FC ticketing portal and the league-wide webook.com platform. These platforms handle the majority of general sale allocations.

However, due to the immense popularity of Cristiano Ronaldo and the high-profile nature of this fixture, these tickets can disappear within minutes of going live.

For fans who miss out on the initial release, secondary marketplaces like StubHub offer an alternative to secure tickets. Prices on secondary markets can fluctuate based on demand, so make sure to check the prices as you book.

What to expect from Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq?

Al-Nassr FC have been in scintillating form, scoring 18 goals in their last five matches, spearheaded by the relentless Cristiano Ronaldo and the creative Joao Felix. Their ability to dominate possession at Al-Awwal Park makes them a formidable opponent for any team in the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Ettifaq Club, however, is known for its resilience and has the quality to hurt teams on the break. With Georginio Wijnaldum controlling the tempo in the middle of the park, they possess the veteran experience needed to handle the pressure of a hostile Riyadh crowd.

Historically, this fixture is rarely a one-sided affair. In their most recent meetings, we have seen results like a 2-2 draw in December 2025 and a thrilling 3-2 victory for Al-Ettifaq back in early 2025. Another notable result was Al-Nassr's 3-0 clinical win in late 2024.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League tickets: How much do they cost?

Ticket prices for Al-Nassr FC matches are tiered to accommodate all budgets, starting as low as SAR 15 for certain promotional categories.

However, for a high-profile Saudi Pro League fixture like this, general admission seats typically range from SAR 50 to SAR 250.

On secondary markets like StubHub, prices may vary depending on the proximity to the match date and seat location.

Always ensure you are buying from a reputable source to guarantee your entry into the stadium.

How to get Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League hospitality tickets

Hospitality packages for matches at Al-Awwal Park offer an elevated matchday experience, including premium seating, exclusive lounge access, and gourmet catering.

Hospitality prices can range from SAR 1,500 to SAR 5,000 depending on the level of luxury and the services included.

To secure these, fans should look at the platinum or VIP sections on the official Al-Nassr ticketing site or the Al-Awwal Park website.

Al-Nassr FC vs Al-Ettifaq Club: Recent head-to-head matches

Date Competition Fixture Score Dec 30, 2025 Saudi Pro League Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr 2-2 Feb 21, 2025 Saudi Pro League Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq 2-3 Sep 20, 2024 Saudi Pro League Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr 0-3 Dec 22, 2023 Saudi Pro League Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq 3-1 Aug 14, 2023 Saudi Pro League Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr 2-1

Everything you need to know about Al-Awwal Park

Al-Awwal Park is located on the King Saud University campus in Riyadh and serves as the vibrant home of Al-Nassr FC.

With a capacity of approximately 25,000, it is a football-specific stadium, meaning there is no running track between the fans and the pitch.

For visitors, the stadium is best reached via ride-sharing services like Uber or Careem, as parking immediately adjacent to the ground fills up hours before kick-off.

The venue offers a variety of food and beverage options, and it is fully equipped for digital ticketing. Make sure your phone is fully charged, as most tickets are delivered via the webook app or emailed as mobile-entry QR codes.

The stadium is divided into several categories, with the family and singles sections clearly marked to ensure a comfortable environment for all attendees.