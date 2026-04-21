How to buy Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli 2026 tickets: AFC Champions League Two semi-final dates, Apr 22 ticket prices & more

Dubai takes center stage this April as Saudi giants Al-Nassr face off against Qatar's Al-Ahli SC in a high-stakes AFC Champions League Two semi-final.

Al-Nassr enters this clash in devastating form after a dominant 4-0 quarter-final victory over Al Wasl, with Cristiano Ronaldo continuing to prove why he is the most lethal forward in Asian football.

On the other side, the Brigadiers of Al-Ahli Qatari have shown incredible resilience to reach this stage, setting up a classic Riyadh vs Doha encounter on neutral UAE soil.

With a spot in the continental final on the line, demand for tickets is unprecedented. Whether you are a dedicated Al-Nassr supporter or traveling from Doha to back the Green-and-Whites, GOAL has the latest on ticket prices and how to secure your seat for this historic match.

When is Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Wednesday, April 22, 2026 (18:00 GST) Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli (Qatar) Zabeel Stadium, Dubai Tickets

Where to buy Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli tickets?

Tickets for this continental semi-final are moving fast across primary and secondary channels.

While limited allocations are released through official tournament partners, the sheer volume of fans from Saudi Arabia and Qatar means these tickets are often spoken for before they reach general sale.

To ensure you don't miss out on seeing the Knights of Najd in person, Ticombo offers last-minute tickets to sold-out games.

How much are Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli tickets?

Prices for this semi-final vary based on stadium location and current market demand.

For fans looking to experience the roar of the crowd at the lowest possible price, entry-level tickets start at approximately SAR 460.

These seats are located in the Shortside sections, which are the focal point for the most vocal supporter groups from both Riyadh and Doha.

For those seeking the best possible view of the tactical battle, Category 1 and Longside seating provide a premium experience. Here is the current breakdown of price ranges for the match in Dubai:

Category 2 / Shortside: SAR 460 - SAR 620 (Best for atmosphere)

SAR 460 - SAR 620 (Best for atmosphere) Category 1 / Longside: SAR 720 - SAR 1,150 (Best for viewing the match)

SAR 720 - SAR 1,150 (Best for viewing the match) VIP / Hospitality: SAR 2,050+ (Premium seating and catering)

As this is a single-leg knockout match, demand is significantly higher than usual. Fans are encouraged to book early to secure the lowest rates, as prices on the secondary market tend to rise as the matchday draws closer and travel plans from the GCC are finalized.

Everything you need to know about Zabeel Stadium

Zabeel Stadium is the historic heart of football in Dubai. Established in 1974 and traditionally home to Al Wasl FC, it serves as the perfect host for this neutral-ground semi-final.

The stadium is world-renowned for its high-intensity atmosphere, where the stands are situated remarkably close to the field of play.

With a capacity of 8,439, the venue provides an intimate setting that amplifies the crowd's sound, making it one of the most electric venues in the Middle East. It is located in the Zabeel district, a prestigious area of Dubai near the iconic Dubai Frame and the royal palaces.

Fans attending the match can enjoy the surrounding parklands and the historical significance of a stadium that famously hosted Diego Maradona during his managerial career in the UAE.